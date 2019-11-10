NFVCB Set To Begin Burning Of Seized Uncensored, Foreign DVDs, Others

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), is set to begin the burning of uncensored, unclassified, pornographic and foreign Digital Versatile Discs(DVDs) due to its negative influence on Nigeria’s local product.

The director general, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Adedayo Thomas, made the plans known, when the Culture, Arts, Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association Abuja(CATEWAA) recently paid him a visit in Abuja.

According to the director general, burning of such DVDs will help to create an enabling environment for local producers, actors and actresses. “We will be starting our torch of pornographic films and uncensored, unclassified and foreign DVDs, they are illegal, they are messing up the domestic product, but we are not saying we will ban foreign films. Foreign films that meet our standards must have intellectual property rights of the owner, and to be presented to us for confirmation before it can be on sales; but no DVD comes to this place to be censored and they are all here. So, all those foreign films are giving our domestic product a terrible platform and they can’t go the way they are supposed to go. Without those DVDs we will be able to do a lot.”

He said, “The Ease of Doing Business Policy has helped the creative industry and encouraged us to do more, and the industry has grown. If only 52 Cinemas with 153 screens could make N4.4 billion from that amount, our Domestic film generated well over 60%. Through the Ease of Doing Business Policy, the industry has grown to an unexpected level, as only box office generated N4.4 billion between January and August 2019.

Earlier, the Chairperson, CATEWAA, Dr. Bridget Onochie, stated that the association is aware of the position and contributions of Nigerian film industry to the economy, hence the need for greater collaboration between the Board and the media towards articulated publicity that will not only promote the industry but equally project the Board’s efforts at ensuring effective regulations on both artistic content and packaging of Nigerian films.

