Nicki Minaj’s Wedding Ring Costs $1.1M

Nicki Minaj recently got married to her husband Kenneth Petty in a private ceremony and the news now is that her wedding ring cost a whopping $1.1 M.

Nicki’s husband made sure he got one of the best rings for his bride on their special day. The jeweler who made the ring said Kenneth handled the design, delivery and paid for it on his own.

The guys behind the beautiful ring everyone is talking about, Rafaello and Co revealed that Kenneth commissioned them to make their wedding rings, working together on a design for several months.

