Nigeria And New PSC Law

On November 4, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Bill into law. The amended Bill, according to the Presidency, will generate an estimated $500 million in additional revenues for the federal government in 2020, and over $1 billion yearly after 2021.

The President, who is currently on a private visit to London, made this announcement in a post on his official Twitter handle. He described the signing as a landmark moment for Nigeria.

The amended Bill is expected to generate an estimated sum of $500 million in additional revenues for government in 2020, and over $1 billion from 2021. The Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act was recently passed into law by the National Assembly and Buhari in his tweet, appreciated the lawmakers for their cooperation in making the ‘long overdue’ amendment possible.

He added that during his 2020 budget presentation speech before the National Assembly in October, he had earlier highlighted the need to urgently review the fiscal terms for deep offshore oil fields, to reflect current realities and to ensure increased government revenues.

The Senate passed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (the Bill) in October 2019.

The Bill, which aims to amend the provisions of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act, 2004 (DOIBPSCA or the Act) also aims to shore up Nigeria’s revenue earnings. DOIBPSCA regulates the operations of oil and gas companies operating under production sharing contracts (PSCs) in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin.

The Act gives effect to certain incentives (such as lower royalty and tax rates etc.) granted to oil and gas companies operating under PSCs in the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin areas of Nigeria. Before tinkering with the Act, the International Oil Companies (IOCs) the major beneficiaries of the lopsided law raised some concerns ostensibly implying to distort the process.

The PSCs are agreements signed between a government and petroleum exploration and production companies. The arrangements determine what share of profit derived from petroleum resources extracted from the country each party will receive. They factor in such considerations as exploration risk borne by the exploration and production companies, development and production costs, and the total control of petroleum resources retained by the host government.

The nation’s oil and gas production structure is mainly split between joint ventures onshore and in shallow water with foreign and local companies and Production Sharing Contracts in deepwater offshore, to which many IOCs have shifted their focus in recent years.

Under the PSCs, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation holds the concessions, and the contractors fund the development of the deepwater offshore blocks and recover their costs after royalty payments.

Over the past few years, some stakeholders had highlighted the need for the government to renegotiate the terms of the 1993 PSCs between the federal government and the IOCs.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has released a new report showing that Nigeria lost at least $16 billion in 10 years (2008-2017) due to failure to review the 1993 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with oil companies in the country.

However, in the last decade, the Nigerian oil industry has sanctioned only three new deepwater projects whereas other African countries with less hydrocarbon potential have attracted significantly more investments than Nigeria, because they offer more attractive deepwater fiscal terms that encourage investments.

We commend the speed at which the National Assembly passed the Bill and its signing into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. The review of the law is long overdue because those who enacted the PSC Act were conscious of the fact that it must be dynamic. However, no review had been done after 15 years as stipulated. It was even said to be subject to crude oil price but there had been no review with no tangible reason and everybody watched Nigeria bleed.

For a government keen to raise its income level and plug loopholes through which the country is fleeced of its resources, this is a step in the right direction.

We believe that the new law will help the government to access more revenue with which to address the many challenges confronting it. It must also review such agreements in other sectors to see if the country is getting its due share of business partnerships.

