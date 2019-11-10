Our Mandate For Nigeria’s Maritime Academy – Rector

The rector Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron Akwa Ibom State, Commodore Emmanuel Effedua, has expressed readiness to make the academy world class.

Effedua stated this while briefing members of House of representative committee on Maritime safety Education and Administration led by its chairman Mrs. Lydia Ikpeazu who visited the academy at the weekend.

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria is a federally owned educational institute in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Originally called the Nautical College of Nigeria it was established in 1979 to educate and train shipboard officers, ratings and shore-based management personnel. The first batch of cadets graduated in 1983.

However, the rector told the House committee that the academy reduced the number of cadets’ intake as part of ongoing reforms by his administration to ensure quality instead of quantity.

Effedua said, “Gone are the days when cadets are admitted based on affiliation to somebody up there, and at the end of the day, what the academy produces is quantity and not quality. For instance, we use to take about between 1200 to 2000 cadets per stream. That will not happen anymore.

”We currently admit 88 cadets for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma, maybe about 150. We want to manage what we can handle and make sure they do not go out flooding the labour market at the end of the end day.

“We have implemented and we have restructured. We have attained 80 percent reform goals. Presently, we are sourcing for qualified lecturers; we are remodeling the classrooms, hostels and libraries. We are also building a new simulation centre right now the academy could be considered world class.”

The Rector who took members of the committee on tour of some of the infrastructures build by his administration in less than two years explained that right now, cadets are enjoying free mandatory courses with new Onboard Sea time training for National Diploma cadets.

In addition, he said all cadets are insured and nautical science students are now enroll as members of Nautical Institute, United Kingdom while marine engineering students are also members of Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMAREST), UK.

The enrolment according to him is a further boost to their professional certification. He stressed that the academy under his watch has gone through major reforms including financial audit, restructuring of departments and directorates, establishment of Directorate of Logistics, creation of course rules for lecturers and introduction of additional short courses.

”Other reforms include checking incidence of fake certificates with printing of new ones carrying security features thereby making them difficult to forge, improved capacity building agenda for staff and outsourcing cadets feeding to more qualified and competent catering outfits to achieve nutrition and hygiene,” he said.

Effedua who stated that the academy’s funding has improved tremendously since he took over however appealed to NIMASA to ensure prompt remittances of the statutory funding dues to the academy in line with subsection 2B under Section 16 of the NIMASA Act.

He disclosed that the Academy has trained over 4000 students from International Oil Companies (IOCs), including Mobil, adding that the trainings have greatly improved the academy’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

He said the Academy has ensured peaceful coexistence with members of its host community who were initially opposed to the turnaround of the academy.

On the huge debt profile inherited by his administration, the rector said over 80 percent of genuine claims brought have been settled. “I plugged revenue leakages by avoiding payment of suspected fraudulent claims, which after referring such claims to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), some of those making the claims never showed up again. In the past, funds meant for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ended up in private pockets, we do not give money to individuals.’’

He explained that the institution has provided computers to the Oron-based Methodist Secondary School. “What we did for them is standard and you may not see it in any university around. “This year, we bought 100 Joint Admission and Matriculation Boards (JAMB) forms for indigent students. We are going to buy for 200 students next year. The local hospital requests for 50 litres of diesel from pregnant women coming for delivery,” he further said.

However, much as the CSR is beneficial to the community, yet there are challenges from the community. “A group of trouble makers brought a casket to our gate as part of protests. They also fell big trees to block the access road into the community. In the face of this harassment, we were determined to do our work. Oron people are peaceful and accommodating only a few of them gave us challenge.

Responding on behalf of other members, Chairman of the committee Mrs. Lydia Ikpeazu representing Anambra North/South in the Federal House commended Commodore Effedua for changing the Academy’s narrative by his resolve to take the Academy to enviable height.

She described the Rector as a round peg in a round hole as shown in several infrastructure build by his administration within two years.

‘’Mr. Rector we members of this committee are pleased with your leadership style and with what we have seen here today we shall to assist you to enable you finish what you have started’’ she stated.

