PDP, APC Bicker Over Proposed Industrial Park In Delta

In this report INNEH BARTH, examines the ripples arising from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s recent visit to China to attract investors for the proposed Industrial Park in Delta State.

Despite the benefits of citing an Industrial Park in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s recent visit to China where he wooed investors towards the realisation of the project, has continued to generate positive and negative reactions especially from the main political parties the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On October 25 this year, Okowa, led a high-powered delegation to far away Nanjing, China to attract investors for the proposed Industrial Park to be sited in Kwale, the headquarters of Ndokwa West LGA. His administration was ready to provide 10 million dollars counterpart fund towards the project.

The Natural Gas and Chemicals International Forum in Nanjing, themed, “Nigeria: The Kwale Industrial Park Investment Opportunity”, had investors, consultants, federal government delegation as well as delegation from the state in attendance.

Explaining the initiative, the governor said “I am here personally and along with key members of the state executive council and legislators as a sign and demonstration of our commitment to this initiative.

“Nigeria is open for business and I make bold to say that Kwale Industrial Park is a compelling investment choice. I want to say upfront that locating in Kwale, an industrial park opens your business to Africa’s biggest market. Nigeria, and Africa as a whole, is the world’s next frontier business to benefit from that growth.

“In Delta, we are working relentlessly to make Kwale the most investor-friendly location in Nigeria. It is a peaceful community and the support and cooperation of the community is already assured. I can tell you that they are eagerly waiting for the park to take off.’’

On incentives, the governor affirmed that the state government was creating an intervention fund of 10 million dollars in the first instance. This is to support investors that are able to make an early decision to set up their plants in the Kwale Industrial Park.

“The money will be utilized as a counterpart start-up equity fund from the state government to enable investors to partially de-risk their investment. I am confident that some of you who have existing plants will find such equity contribution helpful in kick-starting your venture into the park. Delta State is also looking to collaborate with the Province of Liaoning formally in a strategic partnership. We believe that such government-to-government partnership will be a confidence-booster for prospective investors and we assure them of the security of their investment.

The governor said that the state government was aware of the advantage of the industrial park to the state, adding “We have worked with technical partners who are knowledgeable and we have done a lot of work.”

Continuing: “Deltans have also been reassured of our commitment to ensuring that the Kwale Industrial Park project comes to fruition. The process started about 18 months ago and the responses we are getting from here is very reassuring.

“I ask our people to continue to ensure a peaceful environment which is necessary to attract the enterprises that we need to deliver this project.”

Few days after the delegation’s return, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifejika in a press statement, expressed confidence that the governor’s trip to China was fruitful, adding that the industrial park project had been properly positioned before the international investing community.

He said, “We are hoping that within the next two weeks there will be a communication between them and our team. The Chairman of the company is also looking forward to being in Nigeria before the end of November and all things being normal, we hope that by next year, they will be in Delta at the Kwale Industrial Park to begin the process of construction.

“Deltans have also been reassured of our commitment to ensuring that the Kwale Industrial Park project comes to fruition, the state government was aware of the advantage of the industrial park to the state, adding that his delegation was in China to market the project.

“The highpoint of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Delta government and a Chinese agricultural company to grow and process soya bean at the Kwale Park.” The statement added.

But the APC in the state reacted swiftly describing the proposed Industrial Park as a pretentious white elephant project.

The publicity secretary of APC in Delta State, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, who signed the statement said his party and indeed all well-meaning Deltans are disturbed by the move of the PDP led government in the state to enrich some persons whose stock in trade is manipulations and underhand deals for the sake of their pockets.

He said, “Just like the Industrial Park located in the oil City of Warri, which is at between sixty to seventy percent completion stage but later abandoned, they refuse to disclose how much was budgeted for the proposed Industrial Park in Kwale and how they intend bringing it to reality. Till date, the sum of monies budgeted for Warri Industrial Park, and how much have been expended so far is yet to be disclosed and or accounted for.

“Pitifully, the abandoned Warri Industrial Park is presently a haven to men of the underworld and reptiles. What a collosal waste!”

According to the APC: “One of the reasons given for the abandonment of the Park by PDP led government in Delta State is that there were limited resources. Though, discerning minds know that the excuse given by the government of Delta State was a ruse because it is a known fact that Delta State has multiple sources of incomes to wit, Federal monthly allocations, huge internally generated revenues, ecological funds amongst others.

“Despite the huge revenues accruing to the State, the PDP led Delta State Government complains of inadequate finances to enable her execute meaningful projects including Warri Industrial Park.

“We are not unaware of the fact that it is the responsibility of any State goverment to develop all parts of the State. But we dare to state that considering the undisclosed amount of monies already sunk into Warri Industrial Park and the level of work already done, a wise government ought to have completed same before embarking on another project of such magnitude.

“It is not too late for the State Government to have a rethink. The fact remains that Government is a continuum and PDP led government ought to see it from that angle. However, information available to us says that the PDP led Government’s interest is how much money they could pocket, instead of thinking of the common interest and good of the populace.

“We state unequivocally that the proposed Industrial Park is a ploy by PDP led goverment in Delta State to further fritter away the resources of the State. We therefore call on the Governor and his cronies to jettison this selfish interest of theirs, for the interest of the masses,” the opposition APC added.

However, the ruling PDP said APC’s innuendo of lies and mischief against Okowa over Kwale Industrial Park does not hold water.

The publicity secretary of PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a countering statement debunked the claims by the APC on the proposed establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park.

The ruling party also tackled the APC for trying to portray Okowa in bad light by alleging that the project is to enrich some persons.

Osuoza said, “a responsible and responsive government, the PDP wishes to call the attention of Deltans and observers of the administration of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa that the APC in its recent statement raised four main points to wit: Misdirection of resources, Covert act of enrichment of a few persons, KIP is a white elephant project, and that Government is a continuum.

“Let it be known also that the Kwale Industrial Park (KIP) is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project; the State government is holding only 25% of the Special Purpose Vehicle (Kwale Industrial Park Limited), and the rest will be held by private investors.

“It is similarly important to inform and educate the APC that the land will represent Delta State Government’s (DTSG’s) 25%. The only additional financial commitment of the State is some minimal expenditure to open up the land, gather critical data, while the major infrastructural facilities will be built by the investors. The project is to be driven by the private sector, this is deliberate to mitigate against failure.

“Again, it is perhaps necessary also to let the good people of Delta State who have shown unwavering trust in the capacity of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to lead them to the emergence of a Stronger Delta with the resounding second term endorsement given to him, to know that the reason for the trip to China was because the government is looking at industries that require a lot of gas and energy for either their feedstock or cheaper and assured source of power, which Kwale has in abundance.

“Currently because of the high cost of gas in China some of their methanol plants are either shut down or producing at lower capacity and looking for new markets. Same for ceramic factories that are suffering from low demands arising from sluggish global economic growth. His Excellency’s visit to China is to convey legitimacy to the numerous prior engagements between the consultants and potential investors, given that key Chinese investors are funded by their home Government.

“The investors have found KIP very attractive and Dr. Okowa’s visit has galvanised their interest. It is good news that a company with a 400 MT capacity methanol plant is already talking about coming to visit the site in the next two months that definitely does not depict a white elephant project.

“Of course, we make bold to state, and indeed, for the proper education of the APC that a project that has the potential of employing over 75,000 persons cannot be said to be a misdirection of resources,” the PDP said.

However, regardless the reactions generated by the proposed Industrial Park, the importance of the project cannot be overemphasised, given the fact that teaming youths will be employed in addition to other benefits, it is expected that all Deltans should come together to ensure that the project see the light of the day.

