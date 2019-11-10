PDP’s History And The Myth Of Sisyphus

A Yoruba would often exclaim “whom did I offend?” when he suffers a chain of misfortunes. In our cosmology, it is either you must have offended someone or the gods, who now places a curse on you. But we are not alone. In the Greek mythology, Zeus (king of the gods), slammed an endless punishment on Sisyphus, a Greek god, for his trickery and bad ways.

In Homer’s “Odyssey”, Odysseus gives an eyewitness account of Sisyphus’ travails in Hades: “Then I witnessed the torture of Sisyphus, as he wrestled with a huge rock with both hands. Bracing himself and thrusting with hands and feet he pushed the boulder uphill to the top. But every time, as he was about to send it toppling over the crest… the pitiless rock rolled down. So once more he had to wrestle with the thing and push it up, while the sweat poured from his limbs and the dust rose high above his head”.

This too has been the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Each time they want to make progress, something happens, and they backslide.

At birth PDP cut the image of a broad-based political organisation that would broaden democracy in post-military Nigeria. Why not, given the role of PDP’s progenitor, G34, led by Dr. Alex Ekwueme, in pushing out the military. However, with all his good qualities, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s military mentality stultified PDP’s internal democracy and national democratic cultures.

We saw it in the imposition of leaderships on the National Assembly (NASS) to secure a rubberstamp parliament. For instance, he ditched Chuba Okadigbo, the more popular candidate for Senate President and settled for Evan Enwerem, whom he considered amenable.

Applying the carrot and stick strategy, the presidency wooed All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD) Senators in addition to some PDP elements to defeat Okadigbo seen as hotheaded and independent-minded. That was allegedly the first episode of “Ghana-must-go” in the business of NASS.

This triggered fratricidal war in the PDP. While Okadigbo’s loyalists rallied and impeached Enwerem a few months after, the Presidency mobilised its foot soldiers to sack Okadigbo just a day after he feted Obasanjo to huge dose of pounded yam at Senate President’s Mansion. Pius Anyim’s romance with the Presidency didn’t also last and he fought for survival till the last day. In the House of Representatives, Obasanjo’s favourite, Salisu Buhari, was impeached and replaced with Umar Ghali N’Abba over age and certificate scandals.

With its smooth election of the Presidency-anointed Adolphus Wabara after the 2003 elections, PDP faithful heaved a sigh of relief. But the Sisyphean syndrome set in again. Obasanjo sacked Wabara in a national broadcast in 2005 even before the legislature could deal with the bribe-for-budget scandal around Wabara.

It was later alleged that Wabara’s real sin was his closely-guarded presidential ambition leaked to Obasanjo, who himself allegedly nursed a Third Term ambition. Wabara was forced to resign and face corruption charges. Instructively, court acquitted him last April. Obasanjo’s Presidency churned out five Senate President. This, coupled with the war of attrition with his influential Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, left PDP seriously polaralised.

The story is not different with the removal and imposition of PDP National Chairmen. Apart from Solomom Lar, it is doubtful that any Chairman enjoyed a full tenure. Although Sunday Awoniyi was more popular, Barnabas Gemade was railroaded as Lar’s successor. Gemade, too, was replaced with Audu Ogbe, who was forced to resign for criticising Obasanjo’s handling of Anambra political crisis. Ahmadu Ali was conscripted to prosecute the 2007 election that enthroned Musa Yar’Adua.

Vincent Ogbulafor was Yar’Adua’s choice for National Chairman. But, Ogbulafor was forced to resign and charged with corruption after Yar’Adua death and Goodluck Jonathan’s takeover. It was alleged then that his was his closeness to the Yar’Adua cabal and disposition to the North retaining power for another four years after Jonathan must have completed Yar’Adua’s remaining two years. This posed a risk to Jonathan’s 2011 presidential ambition.

Ironically, even Okwesilieze Nwodo, who was handpicked by the presidency as Ogbulafor’s successor, was sacked willy-nilly at PDP 2011 national convention. When Jonathan brought in Bamangar Tukur after Haliru Bello’s and Kawu Baraje’s stints in acting capacities, Tukur set out like the Lord of the Manor. He picked quarrels with the governors.

He even locked some NASS leaders. But when matters came to a head, Tukur was sacrificed for political expedience. By then, PDP was already mortally wounded.

Undoubtedly, PDP’s greatest undoing was the willful breach of the zoning principle. Instead of ensuring that power returned to the North in 2015 based on the understanding brokered between Jonathan and Northern leaders ahead of the 2011 elections, PDP allowed itself to be led like a lamb to the slaughter of defeat.

The impunity was such that the party printed only one presidential nomination form- for Jonathan. They expectedly lost to a combination of its big-headedness and Northern conspiracy.

Nevertheless, PDP picked up their pieces after the 2015 defeat. They lit the political firmament with the stunt that threw up Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as presiding officers, and produced Ike Ekweremadu as Deputy Senate President. Nigerians watched in admiration as PDP provided a vibrant opposition despite political persecution of opposition leaders.

Sadly, as children of Sisyphus, this curse would not easily go away as Governor Nyesom Wike recruited Ali Modu Sherrif against all protests and wise counsels by party leaders. It took a vehement fight-back by the likes of Ahmed Maikafi, Ekweremadu, David Mark, Fayose, and even Wike himself, etc. to wrestle the party back from Wike’s friend-turned-foe.

With the Sherrif debacle won, PDP bounced back. Many heavy weights, who dumped the party returned. Everything looked so set for the party to reclaim power in 2019, especially with the credible presidential primary that produced Atiku and worsening economic under APC. But, the myth of Sisyphus was at work again.

The momentum generated by Atiku’s emergence as flag bearer was so much that he and his handlers carried on as if they had won the election. Although Peter Obi’s choice was good, the manner he went about it rankled many.

Additionally, he snubbed senior party men, who preserved and rebuilt the party into a viable platform, in the constitution of the Presidential Campaign Council. Ironically, the likes of Gbenga Daniel, who called the shots, would not even tarry for the conclusion of Presidential Election Petition before dumping Atiku after the 2019 elections.

Very much unlike 2015 when they quickly got their arts together, the PDP is obviously still under the Sisyphean influence. The party leadership is deliberately instigating a Minority leadership crisis, thereby undermining its most potent force as an opposition.

The attempt to impose Kingsley Chinda and three others as Minority leaders contrary to provisions of the Constitution and Order 8 Rule 7 of House Standing Rule was opposed by majority of the minority lawmakers, who endorsed Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and three others.

Although the PDP BOT set up the Iyorchia Ayu-led Committee comprising Mark, Wabara, Ibrahim Mantu and Austin Opara to look into the matter, the Secondus-led NWC sat on the same matter and summarily suspended Elumelu team for one month.

It set up Tom Ikimi Committee to investigate the matter and turn in report in two weeks. In addition, NWC set up the Wabara Committee to investigate how it was unable to play the kingmaker or get its members to cast a block vote as they did during the inauguration of the 8th NASS in 2015.

Interestingly, none of the three reports have seen the light of the day after more than three months. Instead, Nigerians watched in shock as Governor Wike descended on the Ayu-led BOT Committee, describing it as the most corrupt in PDP’s history.

Consequently, Secondus has continued to seat on the three reports on the NASS when it should since have been tabled, deliberated upon and settled in party interest. Instead of showing leadership, Chinda and his co-travellers are given official backing to create confusion and introduce terms unknown in NASS parliamentary vocabulary. They now issue statements as PDP Caucus Leader, PDP Caucus Whip, etc.

They created more confusion capable of undermining Atiku’s appeal when they issued a statement badmouthing the Supreme Court and releasing a list of justices the CJN must conscript to hear Atiku’s appeal, thus advertently or inadvertently giving the impression the learned Justices are PDP sympathisers.

The spirit and letter of that statement cannot be mistaken as Chinda, who represents Wike’s Constituency, is not yet known to muster the courage to oppose the views of his principal, Wike, who was among the first to congratulate Buhari on his victory over Atiku at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. And whatever shreds of doubts as to the intents of the Chinda-led group’s statement and Wike’s congratulatory message was laid to rest by Wike’s failure to congratulate Buhari after Supreme Court’s judgment as well as Secondus/PDP’s timid and watery reaction to that travesty of justice by the Supreme Court. Obviously, to them, it was more like a mission accomplished.

But does PDP need all this now? Look at Ekiti. But for Senator Biodun Olujimi, who emerged in spite of Ayo Fayose and only edged out Dayo Adeyeye in Appeal Court ruling a few days ago, all Fayose’s grandstanding and imperial attitude couldn’t translate to a single seat for Ekiti PDP in NASS. PDP earlier lost the governorship election too. Are there no lessons to learn? Is it not ironical that the same people, who criticise Buhari and APC of impunity, are practicing greater impunity?

Secondus should cast his mind back to the politics of his emergence as National Chairman in 2017. His candidacy was strongly resisted by many party chieftains and faithful because he served in various capacities in successive PDP leaderships that ran the party aground and out of power. Many yearned for fresh hands, a clean break from a better-forgotten past.

They also accused him of being Wike’s stooge. Some founding members like Jerry Gana, Tunde Adeniran, etc. left. Unfortunately, going by the way he has managed the PDP so far; going by the handling of the NASS issues, those who opposed his candidature must be having the last laugh.

With the presidential election litigation over, Secondus and NWC should seat up and exorcise PDP of the curse of repeated history, lest they become permanent children of Sisyphus.

Adebayo writes from Ado-Ekiti

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

