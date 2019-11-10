Plateau Plans Best Ever NAFEST In 2020

Jos, the Plateau State capital has started early preparations towards a successful hosting of the 2020 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

The North-central state has been designated the next host of NAFEST by the National Council for Arts and Culture which is the government agency in charge of promoting culture and the living arts in Nigeria.

A delegation from Plateau state led by the commissioner of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Tamwakat Weli visited the director-general of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe in Abuja with the former expressing commitment towards hosting the best NAFEST ever.

Speaking during the courtesy call, the Hon. Commissioner said Plateau state is blessed with friendly weather, peaceful people and a scenic beauty urging Nigerians and foreigners to use the opportunity to savour the hospitality the state has to offer.

She assured of the state government’s readiness to deploy resources in staging the event observing also that Jos has a cultural centre of international standard which has a 6000 seating capacity amongst other impressive infrastructure the state boasts.

Earlier Otunba Runsewe Commended the Governor of Plateau, Solomon Lalong observing that he is a culture-friendly Governor who has the interest of his people at heart with his developmental initiatives aimed at building bridges of peace and harmony across the Plateau.

Runsewe said his Council will work with the state to ensure a successful hosting of NAFEST next year saying Plateau state meets all the criteria necessary to host the event.

Fielding questions from journalists with regards to the budget earmarked for NAFEST 2020, the NCAC chief said no price tag should be placed in a program like NAFEST which is organised annually to enthrone peace and unity and also empower Nigerians thereby reducing crime.

He was positive that Plateau State, which hosted the 1996 edition will stage the mother of all NAFEST this time around giving the interest of the state government together with the support of the federal government and other industry stakeholders.

