NEWS
PMB Congratulates Former NDDC Chairman, Onyema Ugochukwu At 75
President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly greeted the pioneer chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, who clocks 75, commending him for serving the nation for many years as a journalist, administrator and adviser to many governments.
President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser, Media, Femi Adesina, felicitated with Ugochukwu, his family, friends, professional and political associates on the landmark age, heralded with many recognitions and achievements of loyalty and sacrifice for the nation, especially his foray into politics and visionary role in the setting up of the NDDC.
The president saluted the veteran journalist for contributing to the vibrancy and dynamism of the Nigerian media, in spite of his background in economics and working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), assuring him that his experience garnered from working for both local and international media outfits were most useful to the nation.
As he turns 75, the president urged Ugochukwu to keep working for a greater Nigeria, praying that the almighty God would grant him longer life and good health.
