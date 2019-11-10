POLITICS
Police Arrest 3, 547 Criminal Suspects In Kano
The police in Kano have arrested 3, 547 suspected criminals in the last six months.
The outgoing state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said on Friday.
He said the introduction of “Operation Puff Adder” six months ago led to the arrest of the suspects, who specialised in kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.
According to him, one Salisu, had been rescued by his men from the kidnappers’ den, bringing to 10, the number of the rescued children in the state.
Iliysu, who was recently upgraded to the rank of assistant inspector-general of police, also listed his achievements within his six months’ stay in Kano.
He said the command under his watch successfully rescued the Magajin Gari Daura in Kano,in addition to also arresting four notorious cattle rustlers, as well as the recovery of over 1000 cows at the dreaded Falgore forest.
He listed others to include the arrest of one Hamisu Bala, and another 500 thugs.
