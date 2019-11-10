NEWS
Pope Francis Accepts Onaiyekan’s Retirement
The Holy Father, Pope Francis has accepted the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.
Also, the church has announced the appointment of Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama as Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja with immediate effect.
A statement signed by the church chancellor, Rev Fr Sebastian Musa, said the changes followed the acceptance of the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan by Pope Francis.
“The clergy, religious and lay faithful Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, dear brothers and sisters in Christ, Peace of the Lord be with you.
The Holy Father, Pope Francis has accepted the retirement of His Eminence, John Cardinal Olorunfemi Onaiyekan,” Musa said in the statement while announcing the retirement and the new appointment.
“May I humbly request that you kindly remember in your prayers our Archbishop Emeritus -John Cardinal 0. Onaiyekan and Archbishop Ignatius A. Kaigama.”
“Through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the Apostles, may God in His love and mercy continue to guide and bless our archbishops and the archdiocese,’ the statement added.
