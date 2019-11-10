Stakeholders Push For FDI In Renewable Energy Space

Experts and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector are pushing for legislative backing while driving for enhanced foreign investment in the country’s renewable energy space given the challenges of the grid system that is largely epileptic.

As the 2019 Future Energy Nigeria, an international power and exhibition conference gatherers both local and foreign investors together, operators in the Nigeria’s power value chain as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector, are exploring solutions to address the gaps in the power sector.

According to them, there is a need for the government to make the power sector attractive for investment through policy frameworks and by embracing new technologies.

Citing that Nigeria was lagging behind Niger and Cameroon in renewable energy adoption, the stakeholders expressed optimism that the nation would catch up rather than depending heavily on the grid when there are opportunities in the off-grid sector.

Preparatory to the conference and expo scheduled for November 12 and 13 in Lagos, the stakeholders added that there was the need to advance conversations in the sustainable energy sector.

Head of sales, East and West Africa, Clarion Energy-Spintellingent, Ade Yesufu, noted that investors’ confidence needs to be gained by overhauling the value chain for competitiveness.

Themed: “Advancing partnerships and solutions for a sustainable energy economy,” Yesufu said the event, while focusing on the value-chain of the power sector, also seeks to provide solutions to the nation’s power challenges as well as empower youths for improved capacity development.

Marketing manager, Jubaili Bros Engineering, George Kai, explained that the initial cost of adopting renewable solution as well as access to funding were critical issues limiting the growth of renewables.

Considering the cost of the project at the initial stage, Kai urged interested off-takers to explore financing options as people are sceptical about their capital expenditure.

