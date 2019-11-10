Surmounting Nigeria’s Telecom Sector Industry Challenges

In this feature, CHIMA AKWAJA takes a look at the critical bottlenecks confronting the country’s telecommunications industry and points out to the new Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the new Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, what needs to be done to achieve a digital economy

In recent weeks, the Nigerian telecommunications space has been in the news for the wrong reasons. From federal and state government agencies constantly threatening to shutdown base transceiver stations (BTS) of mobile network operators (MNOs) across the country all in their quest to increase internally generated revenue (IGR) which has led to poor quality of service (QoS) to subscribers , to the suspension of end-user charge for the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) access to banking services to data floor price, the challenges facing the industry calls for collective collaboration rather than fire brigade approach.

Bleeding Burden of Multiple Taxation

Nigeria’s telecoms industry is being crippled by multiple taxation. Telcos pay over 40 different taxes and levies imposed by various different federal, state and local governments. The multiplicity of taxes and levies on the sector has a direct negative impact on the affordability of telecom services.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has intervened in Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers and most recently in Kogi States to resolve disputes with state revenue generating agencies that threatened to shut down telecom facilities over spurious taxes and levies.

The Association of Licenced

The Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on its part, has called for the federal government to revisit the Taxes and Levies Act in order to make businesses friendlier for investors in the country.

In a study titled: “Tax Ecosystem and Enabling Business Environment for The Telecoms Industry,” ALTON said the current application and interpretation of the Taxes & Levies Act does not work.

This has resulted in a system of duplicity, whose ends were, and are, directly detrimental to individuals and industry. ALTON adds that to offset some of these costs and remain in business, telecoms operators must pass them on to consumers in the form of higher prices. This is one of the reasons why data is one of the highest costs for Nigerians; with data costs equivalent to 12 per cent of an N18,000 minimum wage.

The report indicated that besides bearing the burden of some of these operator taxes, consumers also directly bear the burden of a five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on telecom services; meaning that the value actually received when telecoms services are paid for, is five per cent less than the full amount paid. The recently proposed increase in VAT to 7.5 per cent would have meant that mobile services would now cost 2.5 per cent more.

“Instead, our legislators are now considering a more troubling Communications Service Tax (CST) at nine per cent which would make the charge on mobile services nearly twice as expensive as before leading to a nearly 10 per cent decrease in consumers’ value for money spent on telecoms services. This proposed tax will overburden Nigerians even further, without the projected economic gains,” the report said.

Need for Executive Order On Telecom Infrastructure

Already, the Nigerian telecom industry has become an extractive industry where federal government agencies, every state and local governments now see as revenue source. Nigerian telcos since liberalisation have provided their own power. They invests in alternative energy to power their data centres, mobile towers and cables, acquires generators, batteries as well as security personnel to protect their mobile towers at very high costs.

Moreover, the rate of vandalism of telecom infrastructure is very alarming. From road construction companies destroying fibre cables to vandals making away with diesels and telecom parts, the need for presidential proclamation to protect telecom assets cannot be overemphasised. The Cybersecurity Act 2015 recommended that the time to implement it is now.

Just last month at a one-day Power and Telecommunications Synergy: Building Strategic Alliances for Broadband Penetration and Inclusive Prosperity,’ conference, sponsored by IHS Nigeria and organised by Thistle Praxis, in Lagos, the industry experts urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare telecom assets a Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) through an executive order.

Head, Network Operations, Airtel Nigeria, Adedoyin Adeola, said for Nigeria to experience the Fourth Industrial Revolution (41R) and 5G telecom service, telecom as a critical national infrastructure needs to be instituted to drive broadband deployment nationwide.

Partner and head of technology advisory & markets, KPMG, Joseph Tegbe, urged the telcos, mobile towers and power operators like IHS Towers to come together and push the CNI to the presidency. The Executive Order proclamation by President Buhari would ensure that telecom infrastructure are protected from vandalism.

Professor James Momoh, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) explaining the role of telecom services at the event stated that, “The power and telecom sectors are key economic pillars in Nigeria. Paying attention to their growth and development will only further the diversification of our economy.”

Narrating the challenges the industry is facing, chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the telecom industry was facing investment shortfall as foreign and local investors were being careful to invest due to the multiple taxation, vandalism, Right of Way (RoW) taxes, and co-location challenges among others inhibiting rollout of telecom infrastructure such as fibre optic cables and mobile towers across the country.

Senior vice president, co-founder and IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish, said for the nation to achieve its vision for broadband growth and inclusive prosperity, there was the need for both private and public sectors to collaborate on driving forward innovative solutions that would enable Nigeria to meet its growing demand for broadband connectivity.

As of March 2019, according to the NCC, broadband penetration in Nigeria was pegged at 33 per cent and an increase to the 70 per cent target would require everyone’s efforts. “This endeavour is too complex to be addressed solely by governments, operators or society. This needs to be a shared goal. We must all work together to achieve connectivity nationwide,” Darwish pleaded.

Adherence To Independence of NCC

Analysts said with the way things are going, the independence of the telecom regulator seems to be threatened. A number of government agencies are laying claims to regulating the telecom industry. Few months ago, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) threatened to demolish over 7,000 telecom masts belonging to some telcos erected close to airports across the country.

Although, NCAA called off the plan, the threat to impose levies on telcos to pay for Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) is among many other multiple regulations dangers facing the telecom industry. For the minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, the threats facing the industry are real.

For Pantami to aspire to make Nigeria a digital economy, he has to support NCC at the ministerial level to confront agencies like NCAA, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Abuja, as well as state government agencies constantly threatening to pull down telecom masts unless levies are paid.

That the federal government aspires to have affordable broadband nationwide, only massive fibre optic deployments of can lead to blanket coverage, affordable broadband data pricing and penetration. This means that the National Communications Act (NCA) 2003 of which the NCC rides to regulate the industry needs to be fully respected to the letter.

Being a sector where consensus is critical and has been working perfectly well, inputs from stakeholders on every decision needs to be abided to in other for the telecom industry to continue to attract both local and foreign capital inflows from investors. Flippant statements and actions that contradicts the telecom industry decisions should be jettisoned.

Also, efforts of the NCC to ensure that additional 120,000 kilometres of broadband fibre optic cables are laid by telcos to connect disparate towns, cities and underserved and unserved areas across the country through last mile deployments should be actively supported by both the federal and state governments.

Moreover, the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) on it should be backed with actions from state governors to see to it that arbitrary levies and taxes on telecom infrastructure are totally removed if really Nigeria wants to achieve a digital economy riding on broadband services that which has multiplier effects across all sectors of an economy.

USSD End-User Billing Dispute

Though the intervention of Pantami to suspend the implementation of the N4 per 20 seconds session charged for USSD end-user billing on subscribers using phones to conduct mobile banking which would have taken effect from October 21, 2019, is laudable, the crisis generated by the suspension is yet to be resolved.

The banks are still ripping off users of the service with about N50 deduction from transaction from their bank accounts which contradicts the aim of financial inclusion.

The USSD channel has evolved over time from a telco exclusive channel used for only telco services such as balance inquiry and recharges, to a channel being utilised for the deployment of financial, insurance, agricultural and government services, etc. The USSD channel is delivered using the Standalone Dedicated Control Channel (SDCCH) which is also used for call set-up, SMS set-up, and delivery.

In order to accelerate the adoption of financial services on USSD, the banks partnered with telcos to zero-rate the USSD access to end-users, while the banks bore the cost for the provision of service. Based on this arrangement, the banks took on the responsibility of billing customers and paid telcos for use of the USSD infrastructure from the service fees deducted from the customer’s bank account.

These service fees charged by the banks, were however, far in excess of the costs remitted to telcos by the banks for providing the USSD platform and have since remained so. Following the issuance of the USSD Pricing Determination by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in August 2019, which resulted in a price review of USSD service by telcos, the banks stated that they would no longer pay for USSD service delivered to their customers and requested the telcos to charge customers directly for use of the USSD channel.

BOBCEOS Vs TELCOS: Who Is Lying?

The Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (BOBCEO) had in a letter dated September 16, 2019, addressed to the telcos, proposed an “orderly implementation of end-user billing for bank customers, aligning with the standard practice for USSD billing.”

They kicked against “Reversed Corporate Billing” while stating that, “We trust that on understanding our concern, and the perilous impact that your stated actions will have on the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, you will implement end-user billing to ensure customers have a fair deal and a choice.”

However, in a letter dated October 15, 2019 titled: “Re: Anti-Competitive Practices of Reverse Corporate Billing for Bank USSD Services,’ addressed to the BOBCEOS by the Association of Licenced Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) on behalf of its members (telcos), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo and Kazeem Oladepo, both chairman and secretary respectively of ALTON warned that implementing end-user billing would expose bank customers to double billing since service provisioning is the responsibility of the banks.

“Given that the USSD channel has become an established and most preferred channel for the banks especially for the banked population, we state that asking the customer to pay for USSD is akin to requesting a customer to pay a bank’s landlord access fees prior to gaining access to banking premises. In our view, this would be unfair to the customers particularly as such costs should have been covered by the transaction cost already imposed on the bank customers.

“Additionally, we wish to state that the proposal is against the billing principle of our members who only bill customers for services directly provided by them. The proposal is also at variance with the principle of banker-customer relationship where the bank is responsible for providing financial services to the customer and deviates from the norm of the relationship between the banks and other channel providers such as ATM providers and POS providers.

“Considering that an operator has no direct contract for the provision of financial services on the USSD platform to the customers, such an operator should not charge the customer directly for use of the channel for financial services. In light of the above, it is our view that customers should be billed once for delivery of mobile financial services (inclusive of all cost heads) and such cost should be borne by the banks,” ALTON suggested to the bank CEOs.

Last Word

The NCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a matter of priority, needs to convene a meeting of the financial and telecoms industry stakeholders to address the USSD billing issue for the benefit of the consumers and other stakeholders. Although the N4 per 20 second session has been halted, the banks still charge customers from their accounts.

Achieving a full-blown digital economy is not just about vain glory, it requires all hands to be on deck including the financial services industry- which is steeped in regulation of digital financial services- as well as the private sector players that bears the brunt of government policies. Urgent effort should be made to come with a new National Broadband Plan (NBP) that takes into cognisance the lapses in the 2013-2018 NBP.

The federal government and the private sector investors need to discuss on the possibilities of integrating power solutions to achieve a new NBP as well as new and emerging technologies in other to bring about shared prosperity through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

