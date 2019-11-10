Tackling Uyo’s Perennial Flooding

Residents of Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital, would be relieved of a perennial flooding menace on IBB Way as a partnership involving the state and federal governments as well as the World Bank to address the problem is consolidated. BERNARD TOLANI DADA writes

In life, expectation and frustration are part of humanity existence, they go hand in hand. Expectation is said to be a strong belief that something will happen while frustration is a state of abject loss or the feeling of a dashed hope arising from unresolved problems or unfulfilled needs. Frustration is the conflict between expectation and reality. In the case of uncertainty, expectation is what is considered the most likely to happen. But if the unexpected happens, it is a surprise.

Antonio Banderas says it all: “Expectation is the mother of all frustration”.

For over 10 years, these two extreme conditions have been the lot of commuters and residents along Ibrahim Badamosi Babagida (IBB) Avenue in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

As a major access road to Uyo, IBB Avenue has remained a nightmare to commuters and businesses with its perennial flooding during the rains.

Efforts by successive governments to bring remedial measures to ameliorate the pains of commuters that ply this area have defied solution until it was subsequently abandoned.

Now the frustration has given way to expectation as procurement process for works to commence the project nears its peak.

Last week, the bid closing ceremony for the construction of surface and underground drainage structures for the IBB flood control project kicked off.

Organised by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in collaboration with Akwa Ibom State government and the World Bank the event signaled a new hope for commuters and citizens of the state.

The meeting was attended by high profile government functionaries including members of the state executive council, NEWMAP and World Bank officials, and a chunk of officers of construction firms.

The ceremony which held at NEWMAP’s office at Ewet Housing Estate in Uyo, the state capital, attracted stakeholders who emphasised seriousness, competence and accountability for a project whose impact has taken its toll on the livelihood of the people.

Potential contractors and other participants watched with rapt attention as the state project coordinator announced the closing of the bid as time ticked away from a dangling clock provided for the event.

In accordance with the provision of procurement guidelines and as advertised, we hereby declare the submission of bids for the construction of IBB flood control work closed.” said Dr. Ubong Harrison.

Briefing participants, NEWMAP’s procurement officer, Mr. Etim Effiong, said that the process is guided by the World Bank procurement framework guidelines. Accordingly, he said, bidders had received bid documents, project design, conditions that govern the contract as well as soft and hard copies of Bill of Quantities.

As at the close of business, sixteen firms had submitted their bids, including those who were not part of the pre-bid meeting held a fortnight ago. The highest bid prices were quoted at over N18 billion while the lowest bid was valued at a little above eight and N10 billion respectively.

Bidders expressed satisfaction with the process which they described as “transparent” and appreciated NEWMAP and the state government for showing “commitment” to the process.

The commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources Barr Ekong Sampson, emphasised that the project is “very important to the state and its people”, promising that the process that will drive the exercise will be fair and transparent.

The commissioner identified flood and erosion as a major problem facing the state with over 1,000 erosion sites scattered across the state, maintaining that the project when completed, will help to address some of the concerns facing the state.

Permanent secretary Mr. Mbuk Inyang applauded the large number of prospective contractors for indicating interest in the project and assured that they will be assessed based on the contents of the bidding documents and “value for money, taking into account the quality of work, the cost and other factors”.

Mbuk Inyang also promised that the whole exercise will be anchored on transparency and accountability to ensure that only the best bidder will emerge winner.

The state commissioner for Science and Technology Dr Iniobong Essien, who was in charge of the ministry before his redeployment said “the array of people who have come out here more or less stopping short of bringing His Excellency, the Governor here”, underscores the importance the government attaches to the project.

Essien’s counterpart in the Justice Ministry and Attorney General, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, described the deplorable nature of the road as a “deep sore” on the image and performance of the state government.

He said: “The human society is more interested in judging you by the negative instead of the positive. This government is achieving so much in so many areas.

“We have taken flood water out of several locations – the last one was at Nsikak Eduok end – but most of the time people will not remember the ones we have done. They will remember the ones we have not done.

“And so IBB is a deep sore on the image and performance of the government, so that is why we are looking at this as a major issue.”

The IBB flood project is jointly sponsored by Akwa Ibom State government, Federal Government of Nigeria and the World Bank. Within the past three years, it has undergone several stages of implementation particularly on engineering design and livelihood components.

Last month a pre-bid meeting and sites inspection was held for prospective contractors to throw more light on the technical and procurement aspects contained in the bid documents.

State project coordinator of NEWMAP Dr. Ubong Harrison told reporters at one of the project sites that the project will provide a permanent solution to the perennial flooding affecting the metropolis and thanked the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for “supporting the project all the way”, and fulfilling all the conditions that led to this point.

Dr. Harrison described the project as a flagship project of the state government whose design have been reviewed by the best brains in the world.

Project engineer, Akaninyene Henry said the cost of the project could not yet be determined until the final bid process.

The IBB flood project spans more than six kilometers affecting twelve local communities across three local government areas of Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan and Nsit Ibom.

According to the project engineer, the project involves the construction of concrete open and underground drains to de-flood Uyo metropolis especially the IBB axis of the town.

NEWMAP Akwa Ibom State has assured prospective contractors that it will run a “transparent process” to select “the best hand” and received a befitting vote of confidence from the commissioner, Mr. Ekong Sampson who believes that they are capable of driving the process through.

The confidence stems from the stellar performance of NEWMAP Akwa Ibom State. Since its inauguration in August 2017, NEWMAP in Akwa Ibom has distinguished itself as a responsible agency dedicated to quality service delivery. Its ambitious but prudent leadership has attended to duties with all commitment, efficiency and discipline paying attention to every detail including timelines and frugality.

These attributes and proficiency were recently rewarded with an excellence award during the first Nigeria Portfolio Performance Award Ball jointly organized by the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The state tops as the winner of Performing Projects in the South-South region of the country, where the commissioner in the Ministry, received the award on behalf of the state.

The Portfolio performance Award came as a peer review mechanism to assess the performance rating and impact of all projects supported or facilitated by the World Bank in the country.

Selection criteria were classified on the basis of project protforlio.

Despite making its debut as a “third generation” entrant into the NEWMAP, Akwa Ibom NEWMAP became one of the last group and has scored many firsts.

Till date, it remains the first and only state to benefit from emergency response anywhere in the country. Its inauguration was performed side by side with Etim Umana gully erosion intervention flag off which had displaced hundreds of residents.

This much was achieved through compliance with World Bank prerequisites including involvement of the best kind of technological support through the use of drones to take aerial photographs of all erosion sites which aided the design and production of engineering infrastructure. Within six months, remedial structures for Etim Umana gully was completed awaiting the final structures for which work is about to commence.

The state government has also demonstrated enormous commitment in fulfilling its obligations through prompt payment of counterpart funding a testimony to her desire to make life better for the people.

Showcasing one of the latest achievements of the state, Barr Ekong Sampson, referring to the officials of foreign firms at the event said; “let me welcome you to Akwa Ibom State. I’m sure you flew Ibom Airline. That readily announce to you what we stand for here, we stand for quality, and we stand for the best”.

Akwa Ibom State Attorney General had expressed the hope that “by this time next year”, the project should have reached an appreciable level, while Engr. Jehu Mamven, also harbors the same expectation of a speedy exercise. Maven, procurement consultant and representative of the Federal Project Management Unit of NEWMAP Abuja,also promised to abide by laid down procedure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

