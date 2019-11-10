Tekno Hunts For New Manager

Tekno’s birthday is almost here and for a gift, the Pana singer wants an artiste manager to manage his brand because he is tired of doing it on his own.

The singer made this confession via Instagram on the 7th of November when he also announced in the same post that his birthday is almost here and from the look of the post, it seems the artist needs a manager before his birthday, he said

“Guys pls I need a manager. I’m tired of this solo shit. pls, I need someone that knows what to do with me. Na music I sabi.”

The singer had since deleted the post from his page as it is no longer there as at the time of this post.

