The Blessing Is Connected To Your Consciousness

When such thoughts persist, speak words and demand that they cease in the Name of Jesus, and they’ll cease: maybe for a season; they may come back. If they do, do the same thing again; rebuke and reject them whenever they come, and you’ll win. The Bible says resist the devil and he’ll flee from you. But you must also learn to control your own thoughts, by setting your mind on the Word.

You’ve got to take control of your mind and your thoughts. Transform your life from glory to glory through the management of your mind. That’s what we read in Romans 12:2. God expects this of you because He has given you the ability.

He wants you to be in charge and in control of your life by using your mind to produce excellence.

PRAYER

Dear Father, my mind is completely yielded to the ministry of the Word and the Holy Spirit, such that I only think excellence, strength, victory, abundance, success, faith and the glorious life in Christ. Through your Word, my mind is reprogrammed, renewed, transformed, and positioned for an unending life of glory and victory, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

THE NATURE TO DO RIGHT

Notice our opening verse again; the Lord didn’t say, “I will put my spirit within you and you’ll struggle to please me”; no!

Rather, He said, “…I will put my spirit within you and cause you to walk in my statutes….”

There’s a force in you, an ability or nature that compels you to do what’s right and required of God as a way of life; it’s called righteousness. Being born again, you’ve been called to express and manifest the righteousness of God. That’s Christianity. We don’t struggle to do right. We’re born with the new nature of God to live right.

Some have never really understood the doctrine of righteousness as revealed in God’s Word, and that’s the reason they still struggle with sin. They don’t understand righteousness as a nature, the divine element that causes us to act, talk and live right. You can decide you’re not going to do something that’s wrong and stand your ground, because sin has no power over you. This is possible because God already made you righteous. Living right is the product of righteousness. The ability to do the right things can only flow naturally from a righteous spirit.

Some of your actions may still be imperfect, but that doesn’t in any way negate your nature as the righteousness of God in Christ. What you need is to keep growing and increasing in the knowledge of God.

And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them (Ezekiel 36:27).

Keep learning and acting on God’s Word, and your life and actions will be in sync with His righteousness.

There’re those who say it’s human nature to do wrong; “to err is human,” they’d say. That’s the reason your human nature was replaced with the nature of righteousness when you were born again. The life inside you now is not the human life that’s subject to sin; it’s the God-life, and it’s sin-proof (Romans 6:14). You’re no longer subject to the limitations and imperfections of the human nature. You’re now a partaker of the divine nature, and have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of God that created you (Colossians 3:10).

Live in this light—in the consciousness that you have the nature of God in you to do right, and live righteously unto God. Hallelujah!

PRAYER

Dear Father, thank you for your righteousness in me, which produces in me the ability to do right and fulfil your will always. I produce fruits of righteousness, do the works of righteousness, and manifest your goodness to the world, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

MAKE YOURSELF HAPPY

The recreated human spirit produces endless joy. Thus, it’s easy for every and any Christian to be happy, by simply choosing to be.

Someone who’s not happy about himself can’t make anyone else happy. It’s one of the ways you know people who are frustrated; they tend to pass it on. Don’t live that way. You have a responsibility, and a serious one at that, to make yourself happy, especially if you’re a leader at any capacity. God expects that you’ll give those under you godly examples. So, exude joy. Be happy. Under such an atmosphere of joy and gladness, a lot more can be accomplished.

The Spirit of God does more for and with us in an atmosphere of joy and happiness. The reverse is also true: Satan has a field day in the lives and environment of people who are moody and sad. Demons attach themselves to people to make them restless, confused, sad and depressed. This is why you must never give in to sadness or depression. Instead, allow the joy of the Lord well up in your heart. It’s something you do consciously.

When the squeeze is on, and things don’t seem to be working out as expected, laugh. Stir up joy from within. That’s the joy that lasts. When you stir up joy from your spirit like that, before long, irrespective of the daunting challenges, you’d find that there’s an unusual calmness in your spirit. The peace of God that surpasses all understanding will garrison your heart and mind in

For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17).

The Lord (Philippians 4:7).

You can be full of joy twenty-four hours a day, and you should. It’s God’s will for your life. In John 15:11, Jesus said, “These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.” He’s given you joy that isn’t dependent on the happenings around you; joy that flows from your spirit and rubs off on everything else around you. Activate that joy today, through the Word and the Holy Spirit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

