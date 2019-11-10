NEWS
Tinubu Greets Mamman Daura @ 80
All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday joined millions of well wishers to celebrate Alhaji Mamman Daura as he turned 80, saying Daura who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew a resourceful pillar of support for the president.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu described Daura a study in integrity, humility and discipline.
In a letter of felicitation and prayer to the veteran journalist and renowned entrepreneur, which he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I write to join you, your family, friends and associates in thanking God Almighty who has made it possible for you to attain this milestone age.
“At 80, you are of sound mind, sound health, in high spirit and remain as brilliant, radiant and quick-witted as you have always been. Alihamudulilai. We are grateful to Almighty Allah for this and we pray for many more years for you.
“Your life is a study in high integrity, humility and discipline. An extremely private person who hardly talks about himself, your accomplishments, however, speak highly of you.
You are a reputable veteran journalist, successful entrepreneur, a nationalist and an Islamic faithful who has made important contributions to this country. Indeed, you have done a lot for our country.
“A man of great character, you have been a resourceful pillar of support for our president, Muhammadu Buhari. Many have rightfully described you as imbued with immense talents, your character, however, remains an inspiration to me in particular.
“Our country is lucky to have you at this particular time. I’m highly honoured and privileged to know you because knowing you is a wonderful thing.
“As you age gracefully, we pray that Allah continue to keep you in good health and continue to grant you His blessings.
At 80, my prayer for you is as follows:
“We pray that Allah in His Infinite mercy continue to support you, bless your family and all the things you cherished.
For the Almighty Allah says in Qur’an 93 Verse 3-5 thus:
“Your Lord has not abandoned you nor detested you,
“And the Hereafter will be better for you than the first life.
And your Lord is going to give you and you will be satisfied”.
