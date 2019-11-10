SPORTS
U-23Africa Cup: Nigeria Bow To Ivory Coast In Opener
Defending champions, Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cote d’Ivoire as Group B action kicked off at Al Salam Stadium yesterday.
Nigeria started the game on a good note but Silas Gnaka scored from the spot after 68 minutes what proved to be the game’s lone goal shortly
The Eagles were later reduced to ten men from the previous foul on Ilisa Ndah.
At the restart of the second half, Nigeria returned with more intention as Imama Amapakabo made two quick-fire changes in the 54th and 56th minutes respectively bringing on Sunday Faleye and Valentine Ozornwafor for Bright Enobakhare and Orji Okonkwo.
Before Okonkwo was substituted off, he had a great chance to score, seeing his header come off the crossbar from a corner kick with Taiwo Awoniyi 64th minute header rebounding from the crossbar.
But it was Cote d’Ivoire who took the lead. Olisa Ndah fouled Youssouf Dao inside the vital area to receive his marching orders for a second bookable offense.
The referee awarded the Ivoirians a penalty and from the spot Silas Gnaka’s shot found the hands of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar’s hand but the referee judged it to pass the goal line to score Les Elephants opener.
“It was a difficult match for both teams. I said before all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough. We lost today but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today,” Amapakabo said.
Defending champions Nigeria will now need to defeat Zambia and South Africa to stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl