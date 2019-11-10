U-23Africa Cup: Nigeria Bow To Ivory Coast In Opener

Defending champions, Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cote d’Ivoire as Group B action kicked off at Al Salam Stadium yesterday.

Nigeria started the game on a good note but Silas Gnaka scored from the spot after 68 minutes what proved to be the game’s lone goal shortly

The Eagles were later reduced to ten men from the previous foul on Ilisa Ndah.

At the restart of the second half, Nigeria returned with more intention as Imama Amapakabo made two quick-fire changes in the 54th and 56th minutes respectively bringing on Sunday Faleye and Valentine Ozornwafor for Bright Enobakhare and Orji Okonkwo.

Before Okonkwo was substituted off, he had a great chance to score, seeing his header come off the crossbar from a corner kick with Taiwo Awoniyi 64th minute header rebounding from the crossbar.

But it was Cote d’Ivoire who took the lead. Olisa Ndah fouled Youssouf Dao inside the vital area to receive his marching orders for a second bookable offense.

The referee awarded the Ivoirians a penalty and from the spot Silas Gnaka’s shot found the hands of Nigeria’s goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar’s hand but the referee judged it to pass the goal line to score Les Elephants opener.

“It was a difficult match for both teams. I said before all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough. We lost today but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today,” Amapakabo said.

Defending champions Nigeria will now need to defeat Zambia and South Africa to stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

