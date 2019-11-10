UniAbuja Wins AMAC Trophy

The faculty of education, University of Abuja has won the AMAC trophy.

Speaking, the AMAC chairman, Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, expressed his satisfaction over the success story of the event.

“I am very happy today and am delighted of this success story recorded in the tournament and we will continue to support our students. As far as sport is concerned, we will engage in different activities and if the university is interested in any other competition, our doors are open and we are ready to support them.

“This is an open avenue for other institutions, individuals and organisations to as well partake of this kind of programme and what ever it is we are just trying to encourage fitness among all of us be it students and even government in terms of sporting activities that is why we support them and encouraging others to join them.”A student of the faculty of education, Momah Endurance said, “For the past three years, we have been the winning team of the trophy but this is the first time we are doing this Candido tournament and we really appreciate Hon Adamu Mustapha Candido for this.

“I urge the vice chancellor to please encourage the students because we have many stars in the school, they should please encourage the students and then do something about our football field.

“Go to the University of Port Harcourt, by the time you see their field you will know that we need encouragement, we have also gone to Enugu, they all have a good football field, we need to be encouraged.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

