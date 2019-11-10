NEWS
VC Vows To Make UniAbuja A Global Competitive University
The vice chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof Prof Abdulrasheed Na’allah, has promised to make the institution a competitive globally.
Prof Na’allah said this yesterday during a book presentation titled: “ The Infrastructures and Urban Amenities In Colonial Northern Nigeria 1903-1960,” written by Prof Philip Akpen of the department of history and deplomatic studies, University of Abuja.
The vice chancellor, who was represented by the deputy vice chancellor, Administration, University of Abuja , Prof Alawa Adams, said Prof Na’allah was very happy about Philip Akpen’s efforts.
“We look forward to seeing you more come up something like this.This book will let us know whether we are making progress or not after the colonial era and the book is very accessable,” he added.
In his speech, senator representing Benue north senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said he was very proud of Prof Philip Akpen’s efforts and his book represented the infrastructure which was part of his agenda even when he was the governor of Benue State.
He said he was very happy that the author has introduced an infrastructure and historical study of urban amenities in colonial northern Nigeria and it would help to understand the infrastructural history in Nigeria.
In his closing remarks, Prof Philip Akpen, the author said that goverment should also look back from the nation’s colonial masters’ way of bringing in the infrastructure and start from there.
He further said that the government needs to put more efforts in the areas of infrastructure.
