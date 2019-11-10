BUSINESS
We’re Bringing Latest Techs To Emerging Markets – Infinix
The managing director of Infinix Mobile, Benjamin Jiang, said the company was committed to bringing the latest technologies to young consumers in global emerging markets, keeping them trendy and up-to-date, whilst empowering them to be out standing in their communities
Jiang, who disclosed this at the unveiling of S5, its latest device, said the S5 is a great manifesto of its brand purpose, as well as the mission of the S series for great selfies and placing consumers at the centre of attention.
With so many ‘best’ in this price range, we’re confident that our customers will be able to stand out from the crowd,” said Jiang. S5 is expected to empower users with excellent smartphone experience in its price range whilst enabling them to do the most.
S5 is one of the few devices with a 32MP AI front camera, the only device with AI quad rear camera whilst offering the best memory options – 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM.
Director, Africa and the Middle East for MediaTek, Rami Osman said, “Infinix S5 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor giving consumers the latest smartphone features and great technology at an affordable price, like support for 32MP In-Display selfie camera and 4 AI rear cameras.
“The power-efficient Helio P22 allows MediaTek and device makers to bring ‘New Premium’ devices to market and reshapes expectations of what an affordable selfie camera smartphone can deliver.”
