Western Digital Introduces Storage Solutions For SMEs

Western Digital Corp introduced an array of purpose-built storage solutions for small businesses and home offices leveraging NAS environments.

The solutions include the first-ever WD Red SSDs, which enhance performance and caching abilities in a hybrid NAS environment, as well as a 14TB capacity for the WD Red and WD Red Pro HDDs.

Senior director, Client Computing Segment Marketing, Western Digital, Ziv Paz, said, “A boost in performance for NAS systems can translate to more content in less time, so creators or small businesses can work more efficiently to increase output and, as a result, potential income.

“Our higher capacities coupled with optimised endurance in the WD Red portfolio are making room for larger files and reducing storage bandwidth-induced stress. For creators working on large projects over time, the latest WD Red SSD solution enables a hybrid NAS environment where the SSD can serve as a caching mechanism for both large and frequently accessed files.”

General manager, QNAP, Meiji Chang, said, “Working with Western Digital has proved increasingly beneficial in delivering premium storage for our NAS systems. With the addition of today’s WD Red SA500 SSD as a storage or caching solution, our customers can now take full advantage of dedicated SSD slots in our systems and benefit from faster network transfer speeds and optimal endurance.”

Marketing director, Synology America Corp, Patrick Deschere said, “Whether it’s editing video projects, backing up photos or developing software, the right storage platform not only protects your data, but lets you access it faster. By pairing Synology with Western Digital, you can optimize your NAS experience and get the best of the cloud while maintaining complete ownership of your data.”

With the increase in virtualisation, 10GbE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and higher connectivity speeds are becoming an essential feature set in modern NAS systems. To help minimise a performance bottleneck, SSD speeds are crucial.

