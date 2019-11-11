A Burst Of Incepient Policy Drive – Hope Rising

It would be a hard sell to argue any convincing proposition that Nigeria has a readied pool of foreign policy resource where she draws inspiration at the instance of any emergent international challenges desiring her robust and resounding response. At any such moment -a lot of time would have passed after which tepid and frantic groping for solution will be activated in the desperate bid to let out a any response even if inadequate. Most assuredly, such belated diplomatic offensive is rather settled on the shame of not doing anything at all. To be very precise, this has been the tradition since the nation returned to democratic rule in 1999. Our response to foreign provocation is never treated with conviction- a make shift foreign policy trend has been established over the years. The dearth of robust foreign policy tradition which should have served as spreadsheet of governance experience in international relation is part of the reason why our foreign policy is caught in a vicious cycle of costly fidgeting and floundering experimentation. It left a trail of disastrous battering implication for our national prestige and quantitative resource.

At which ever angle one looks at it –it boils done to one fact –which is our indecisiveness in identifying our priorities and committing ourselves to their realization with means afforded by opportunity and mechanism of governance. Even with all these setbacks, we also had to endure the failure of national institutions to fashion out for implementation, realistic foreign policy models fitted with cognizance of exigency of times and the dynamism of international relation with all its peculiarities and complications. In the right clime that is mindful of its priorities, the attitudes and conducts of government officials in the arena of international policy execution reflect the modules of foreign policy snippets which government developed as preferred policy choices in its relations with the outside world.

In the absence of this, the vacuum created is replaced by individual appetites projected for perfecting narrow selfish goals .Deep seated corruption in the system created a situationwhere national priorities are pushed to the background and replaced by selfish pursuit at great cost to national resource and pride. Top bureaucrats in civil service and politicians have networked a clever arrangement that ensures the continuity of this odious practice. Even where a new government comes with innovative and revolutionary ideas, the strong contagious attraction and lure of the old system offer an asymmetric resistance that absorbs the revolutionary spirit of the new government. This is precisely what happened in the Buhari government. It took the resolute will of the Buhari persona to maintain a fraction of the initial revolutionary momentum which the government brought into power in its first coming.

While we were engrossed in this unpatriotic culture, the outside world kept a safe distance and watched from a far to understand how best to relate with us in a manner befitting our preferred style. With their interest in mind, they aligned and contrived a relationship fashioned in our accustomed manner of running our affairs -however unpatriotic and damaging to our national image.. Business minded foreign national and multinational companies would not come and preach the gospel of nationalism and patriotism to a people gravitated towards corruption and illegalities.

It was this scenario which created the condition for the embarrassing Halliburton and Siemens scandals, and lately IP & D contract scam. As a reflection of dissimilar national culture of intolerance for illegalities -the affected officials in the Halliburton and Siemens scandals have since been tried and convicted in their respective countries while we are yet undecided on what should be the fate of those involved in the scandal -no thanks to avoidable legal technicalities which could only suit the narrative of a guise to bury the issue and absolve the men of supreme influence involved in the scandal. The recent case of P&ID scandal , more than just accurately portraying the level of rot at the highest level of government in a foreign relation enterprise captures how cheap the nation’s interest can be sold out for private interest.

Well, things are beginning to change. Lately Buhari is cruising on the broad way of aggressive policy drive. His latest harvests include but not limited to the reengagement of Russia for the completion of Ajaokuta steel complex, the closure of the nation’s border and the establishment of bilateral investment council with Saudi Arabia. Then, the big one! After 25 years of being in a limbo, the Deep Offshore Act – a profit sharing contract arrangement) Act which provided for a review of what is due to the government after a certain bench mark has been exceeded in exploration activities of multinational companies, has finally been amended. This was not before intense lobby and effort of President Buhari to see that the right thing is done. Commendable as the action is yet one expects nothing from a regime that has activated all channels in its ferocious drive to expand and diversify the revenue base of the nation’s economy. Failure of successive régimes to implement the PSC agreement can be stood on the same pedestal of deep seated corruption at high level where government officials conspire with lobbyist group and multinational companies to fleece the nation of huge amounts that would have been injected into critical infrastructure.

The band of conniving groups and their accomplices at various levels of government erected various hurdles in the way of amending the laws for the collective benefit of all. It fits into the familiar narrative which we are only too used to. The instable greed of a few privileged but corrupt officials in government blends with subversive activities of multinational companies who have perfected the act of preying on the unpatriotic actions of few among us to hold the nation back. This terrible narrative actuated on the Profit – sharing Agreement over a lengthy period of time has added up to jaw -dropping figure of $62 billion as debt owed the government by the partners in the PSC agreement. Under the 1993 PSC law, profit-sharing between Nigeria and its joint venture partners should be reviewed when the price of crude hits $20 per barrel.

A court action initiated by two oil –producing states over the non- implementation of the PSC of the years secured a Supreme Court judgment which binds the joint venture partners to a debt obligation of$ 62billion to the Nigeria government. Having commenced the right action in amending the laws to allow for the expansion and changes in oil drilling and exploration activities and the corresponding revenue due to the government – it is expected that president Buhari will go the full hug and spare no effort in extracting this debt owed the nation from the debtors-even if only a fraction of the amount. It will do his government a whole lot of good –least of which is lessening the pressure on the inexorable quest for foreign loans. It is a shocking irony that while foreign companies are quick to activate debt recovery machinery against Nigeria even on dubious grounds – the country will in turn hesitate in pulling all necessary strings to secure her well deserved albeit, violated rights and entitlements in the PSC agreement.

