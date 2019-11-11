Another Look At Social Media Regulation

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, recently announced government’s plans to regulate the social media usage as a means towards combating falsehood.

At different fora, the information minister highlighted the dangers posed to the country’s unity and progress due to fake news spread by faceless individuals who take advantage of the quick and easy access to social media to disseminate false information capable of causing harm to individuals and to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Perhaps seeing the merit in the executive’s move to control the social media, the federal legislature has towed the same line. The Senate last week reintroduced a new Bill seeking a three-year jail term for anyone involved in what it called “abuse of social media”.

The bill entitled, ‘’Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill’’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East). The Bill, which scaled first and second readings on Tuesday, prescribes an option of fine of N150, 000 or both. This is just as the Bill is proposing a huge fine of N10 million for media houses involved in “peddling falsehood or misleading the public.”

In 2016 when a similar bill was first introduced, it was withdrawn following public outcry, on the ground that the Senate had sought to compel social media critics to accompany their petitions with sworn court affidavit, or face six months imprisonment upon conviction.

But defending the resuscitation of the Bill, Senator Musa, who heads the Committee on Senate Services, claimed that “Nigeria needs the legislation because it would protect its fragile unity.”

Musa said the law is required in this country because, according to him, “if countries like Philippines, Singapore, Italy, Malaysia, Australia, France, Indonesia, Egypt are putting in place control to prevent the spread of false information, what stops us from doing it?

“There has never been a time when Nigeria has been very fragile in terms of its unity than this period”, he added, noting that the intendment was not to stop people from going into the internet for legitimate communication, but to discourage people from using the medium to pass false information in pursuit of narrow interest.

Musa argued that advanced countries passed through their own period of turmoil and challenges but were able to overcome them through legislations and the rule of law. “For a country like Nigeria today and with the advent of social media, there is every reason for a country to as much as possible focus its attention to see how this new media can be tolerated”, he argued.

Expectedly, this move has generated some misgivings from concerned Nigerians, chief among them the bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Matthew Kukah. The usually outspoken bishop cautioned the federal government against planned regulation of social media saying it could hinder freedom of speech. He spoke at the convocation lecture of Achievers University, Owo in Ondo State recently.

He pointed out that social media was an avenue for Nigerians to bear their minds and feelings about happenings in the country, even as he noted that some of the present leaders do not know about the struggle fought by Nigerians to entrench democracy and freedom of speech.

Another group to question government’s motives is the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of plotting to gag the media, subjugate Nigerians and curtail their constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

It described the decision by the government to impose stringent regulations on online media and broadcast organisations as completely obnoxious, anti-democratic and a direct violation of statutory rules governing media practice and freedom of expression in Nigeria. The party warmed that such moves amount to an attempt to amend the constitution to take away the rights of citizens and undermine the nation’s democratic institutions, a development that has the capacity to destabilize the country.

PDP further described the move as part of the dictatorial tendencies of the present administration and its gradual emasculation of freedom of expression, repression of a free press, infringements on the rights of citizens and foisting of siege mentality on the people.

As a newspaper, we commend the move to regulate the social media space. It is a necessary move to check the spreading of fake news and hate speech which are capable of causing confusion and anarchy in the country.

However, in doing so, the government should take into consideration the concerns raised by the opposition to the move and make the law in such a way as not to restrict freedom of speech and of the press as guaranteed in every democratic society.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

