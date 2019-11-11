Edo Govt, Army, NSCDC Close Ranks Against Infractions In Oil, Gas Sector

The Edo State Government has strengthened ties with the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to go after individuals and groups involved in illegal activities in the oil and gas sector in the state.

Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ikpea warned individuals and groups involved in such activities to desist forthwith or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

Hon. Ikpea said this during visits to the Nigerian Army 4 Brigade commander and the Edo State commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The commissioner said the state government will ensure measures are put in place to check the distribution of adulterated petroleum products in the state.

Ikpea warned against illegal road blocks mounted by a taskforce of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to exploit and extort money from unsuspecting tanker drivers.

He reiterated that the Edo State Government would not tolerate any of such activities, adding that the Ministry of Minerals, Oil and Gas is the only regulatory body in charge of the oil sector in the state.

The commissioner said any association functioning as a taskforce or monitoring team in the state is illegal and would be made to face sanctions by the State Government.

He added that all petroleum dealers who were into the practice of shortchanging members of the public through altering of meters in petrol stations would be investigated and sanctioned.

The Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Greg Omoregbe assured the commissioner of the unflinching support of the Nigerian Army in the fight against all illegalities in the oil sector as well as safeguarding the lives of Edo people.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

