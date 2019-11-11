Edo Showcases Investment Opportunities In China

The Edo State Government has showcased investment opportunities in its tourism and cultural sector at the 2nd Blue Cube International Arts Festival Exhibition, held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

The state government delegation was led by Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero.

Arts works from Edo State featured prominently for the first time in China at the festival, while delegates from the state shared cultural and artistic experiences with other renowned artists from over 11 countries.

Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi who was part of the state’s delegation, said the state government’s team held a business meeting with the aim of attracting investments in key sectors of the economy, adding that in attendance at the business meeting were business Chief Executive Officers from Zhejiang Province.

He said Edo State will leverage on the opportunity provided by the meeting to benefit from the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and China, which has reached $8.6bn between January to June 2019 with 20.7 percent yearly growth.

He said the business executives at the meeting made commitments on building investment relationships between businesses in Zhejiang Province and businesses in Edo State.

Uwaibi described Hangzhou as the home to the Chinese tech giant, Ali Baba, adding, “The interaction with the local community would help in fostering cultural and economic ties between China and Edo State, as the state hopes to attract tourism investors from China in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s drive of harnessing and developing cultural heritage and tourism industry.”

Among the Edo State Government’s delegates at the meeting are the Edo State House of Assembly member, Hon. Marcus Onobun; Hon. Osamwonyi Atu, Enotie Ogbebor, among others.

