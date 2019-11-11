Connect with us
EID-EL MAULUD : Governor  Sani-Bello Urges Muslims To Imbibe Teaching Of Quran And  Hadith

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has urges Muslims to uphold the Principles of unity, peace and tolerance as practiced by Prophet Muhammad  ( S.A.W ) as they mark  the event.

 

The Governor, in a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary  Noel Berje says the spirit  of  unity, peace and tolerance are also necessary for the growth  and development of the society.

 

Governor Sani Bello asks Nigerians especially Muslims to continue to pray for the Country and promote national integration in the conduct  of their daily activities.

 

He said Prophet Muhammad peace  and blessings of Allah be upon him and indeed Islam  preaches  peace, unity and  tolerance, which are equally necessary for building a virile society.

 

On the up coming local government elections in the  state, the Governor enjoins politicians to eschew

Politics of bitterness and other acts that will encroach on the corporate  existence of the state in particular and the country at large as they embark on political  campaigns.

 

Governor Sani Bello pledged to  remain steadfast in  pursuance of peace, unity and progress of the State.

