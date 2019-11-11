EID-EL MAULUD : Governor  Sani-Bello Urges Muslims To Imbibe Teaching Of Quran And  Hadith

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has urges Muslims to uphold the Principles of unity, peace and tolerance as practiced by Prophet Muhammad ( S.A.W ) as they mark the event.

The Governor, in a message to commemorate this year’s Eid-el Maulud, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje says the spirit of unity, peace and tolerance are also necessary for the growth and development of the society.

Governor Sani Bello asks Nigerians especially Muslims to continue to pray for the Country and promote national integration in the conduct of their daily activities.

He said Prophet Muhammad peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and indeed Islam preaches peace, unity and tolerance, which are equally necessary for building a virile society.

On the up coming local government elections in the state, the Governor enjoins politicians to eschew

Politics of bitterness and other acts that will encroach on the corporate existence of the state in particular and the country at large as they embark on political campaigns.

Governor Sani Bello pledged to remain steadfast in pursuance of peace, unity and progress of the State.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

