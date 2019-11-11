Eid-el-Maulud: PMB Preaches Against Violent Extremism

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the greatest honour Muslims can give to Prophet Muhammad is to follow his shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and virtues of patience.

In his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, President Buhari said that “putting into practice the great virtues for which the Holy Prophet Muhammad is historically famous and revered would have a far greater impact on changing our attitudes and behaviours than the best sermons ever will.”

Buhari, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, however, noted that “the indiscriminate killing of innocent people, the kidnapping of female students and forcing them into marriage and conversion are contrary to the teachings and personal examples of the Prophet Muhammad.”

He said: “Violent extremism is the single biggest challenge facing the image of Islam today which has been hijacked by a minority of misguided elements who are using religion to cover up their criminal agenda.

“There is the urgent need for increased vigilance by Muslims in order to frustrate and stop the spread of violent ideologies that are causing human havocs and tragedies around the world.

“Extremism is like a cancer that needs to be attacked in its early stages before it grows malignantly out of control and harm the society,“ he said.

The president further advised Muslims not to allow their children to be lured and recruited by extremists who will ultimately destroy their lives and future.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a peaceful celebration, the president urged them to use the occasion to renew their resolve in promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Buhari also sent special goodwill messages to the Emirs of Daura, Kazaure, Hadejia and Gumel: Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, Najib Hussaini Adamu, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje Haruna, and Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani, respectively, whose people celebrate this festival, named Sallar Gani, with greater fervour as well as prayers for the unity, progress, and prosperity of Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

Gbajabiamila Congratulates Muslims

Also yesterday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulated Muslim faithful on this year‘s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Gbajabiamila said that Maulud, which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), is a time for sober reflection.

In a statement issued by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila urged Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence in the country.

He also urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings and the leadership qualities of the Holy Prophet, which he exhibited during his time.

The speaker charged them to use the occasion to promote unity among the diverse people of Nigeria, noting that peace and unity are central to the development of the country.

“I join millions of Nigerians to congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for witnessing this year‘s Eid-el-Maulud. It is indeed an occasion worth celebrating.

“I urge our countrymen and women, especially Muslims, to use the occasion to pray for our country at this time of our development,“ he said.

Atiku, Ayade, Secondus Urge Peaceful Coexistence

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to use religion as a vehicle for the promotion of love, unity and understanding in the country.

He made the appeal in his message to Muslims in the country to mark the Maulud celebration.

Atiku said that religious tolerance is a prerequisite for a stable and peaceful country and tasked religious leaders to use their positions to spread love, tolerance and respect for others.

“Given our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the country, our religious leaders should at all times be alert to any threat to peace on account of incendiary utterances in the name of preaching,“ he said, adding that peace and tolerance were “essential for practising our individual faith happily.”

He said that “Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him on this great occasion, let us follow his examples in words and actions.“

Similarly, Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, urged Muslim faithful to use the period of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday celebration to show love to one another and imbibe the virtues of perseverance and tolerance.

Through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, the governor called on Muslims to emulate and promote the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad.

He identified the virtues as honesty, kindness, and peaceful co-existence.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah, Ayade said that the birthday of the Holy Prophet should inspire them to renew their belief in the Almighty Allah and Nigeria.

“We all know that the Prophet Muhammad preached and lived for peace as a revered and widely followed Prophet.

“His quality of honesty and perseverance should be a lesson for all Muslims to imbibe, especially on his birthday. This year’s Maulud comes at the most appropriate time when prayers of Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, are needed to cushion the challenges of insecurity and economy in the country.

“In Cross River State, we are using agriculture and industrialisation to strengthen our economy in a bid to reduce youth unemployment and poverty to ensure social inclusion and economic prosperity for all, irrespective of religion or tribe.

“This is our own little effort at emulating the teachings of togetherness as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad,”he said.

Also, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, asked Muslims to pray for Allah to touch Nigerian leaders to be sensitive to the plight of the poor.

Secondus said that as Nigerians marked this year‘s Eid-el-Mauled, their worsening condition called for an intense supplication to God for the desired succour.

The PDP chairman, in a statement from his media office, which was signed by Ike Abonyi, asserted that only prayers can save Nigeria from the obvious collapse of governance and justice in the coubtry.

He said: “The increasing number of people dropping to extreme poverty level in our country in the last four years and the inability of the government in power to deliver good governance entail that we return to God for help.

“When a regime which should solve problems and confront the myriads of challenges is copiously confused and engrossed in needless squabbles about 2023, our fate certainly is in God‘s hand,“ he said.

Secondus, therefore, urged Muslims to learn lessons from the Prophet Muhammad whose birthday the Islamic community globally marks today and stand up for justice and equity in the land.

He noted that the Prophet Muhammad “whom we are celebrating was an advocate of peace and justice which this country desperately needs at the moment.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless bloodletting in our land and bring to us leaders at various levels that would put the country first,“ he said.

While wishing Muslims joyful celebrations, he called for special prayers for justice, equity and fairness in the society because no nation grows on injustice and lack of rule of law.

