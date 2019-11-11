METRO
Gridlock: FCTA To Upgrade Nat’l Stadium Car Park
Determined to end gridlocks during strategic events, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared its readiness to upgrade the abandoned 5,000 capacity car park at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, formerly known as National Stadium Abuja.
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this after an inspection tour at the facility, noted that the stadium, being one of the greatest building and edifices in the FCT was designed to complement other activities in the city.
Bello was optimistic that upgrading the stadium, which is being carried out in partnership with the ministry of youth and sports, would address the traffic gridlock usually experienced at the expressway during events.
“Mr President has encouraged horizontal communications among ministries and I have been in contact with my colleague in the last few weeks. I’ve explained to him that the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja is one of the greatest building and edifices here and it was designed in a way that it will complement other activities in the city. So, we have deliberated and agreed that we are going to upgrade and bring back the 5,000 car park into use.”
MOST READ
NYSC SAED Will Tackle The Challenges Of Unemployment – Okpongete Reminds Corps Members
Ondo Deep Seaport: Akeredolu Set To Receive Implementation Plan From Spanish Firm
Bayelsa Poll: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Over False Information
Late David-West Was Man of Integrity, Strong Character -Amaechi
Police Arrest 4 Suspects Over Murder Of Activist
Amaechi, Peterside mourn death of Prof Tam David-West
Gun Truck, Tricycle Clash: Army Constitutes Board Of Inquiry
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
el-Rufai: I‘m Working Hard For Re-election Of Yahaya Bello In Kogi
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Oyo Gov’ship: APC, PDP Claim Victory, As A’Court Voids Tribunal’s Verdict
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Customs Reverses Directive On Physical Screening Of Inland Ports-bound Cargoes
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Kidnapped Pastor Regains Freedom 7 Months After
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Benue Council Poll: Owukpa PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting On Zoning Ends In Deadlock
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Others Mourn As Tam David-West Dies At 83
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Retaining Magu Is Critical To Winning Anti Corruption War
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
Market Infernos: NAICOM Wants MSMEs To Key Into Micro Insurance Policies