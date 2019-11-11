Gridlock: FCTA To Upgrade Nat’l Stadium Car Park

Determined to end gridlocks during strategic events, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared its readiness to upgrade the abandoned 5,000 capacity car park at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, formerly known as National Stadium Abuja.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this after an inspection tour at the facility, noted that the stadium, being one of the greatest building and edifices in the FCT was designed to complement other activities in the city.

Bello was optimistic that upgrading the stadium, which is being carried out in partnership with the ministry of youth and sports, would address the traffic gridlock usually experienced at the expressway during events.

“Mr President has encouraged horizontal communications among ministries and I have been in contact with my colleague in the last few weeks. I’ve explained to him that the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja is one of the greatest building and edifices here and it was designed in a way that it will complement other activities in the city. So, we have deliberated and agreed that we are going to upgrade and bring back the 5,000 car park into use.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

