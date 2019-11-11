Gunmen Kill NNPC Security Guard In Ondo

A 27-year old security guard manning the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Station, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has been killed by a gang of armed robbers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that he guard, identified as Moses was killed around 1:30 am on Sunday when the station had shut down its operation for the day.

It was learnt that the hoodlums stormed the gas station located on the Onyearugbulem road at Shagari Village junction in the state capital and overpower the guard.

Moses was said to have been macheted and one of his teeth was removed before he was shot dead after gaining entrance into the NNPC facility while the security guard on duty was sleeping.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the armed robbers forcefully gained entry into the main offices of the gas station by destroying a burglary proof and some iron doors.

The source said, “We just came to work as usual this morning, only for us to see that some people have burgled our filling station by forcefully gaining entrance.

“We also noticed blood by the side of the station and saw the security guard (Moses) already dead and with his touch light, so, we quickly raised the alarm.

“The robbers broke the office of the Manager and destroyed the things inside the place. During the process of looking for money they ransacked everywhere in the office” he said.

Also, one of the supervisors of the NNPC gas station who refused to give her name told our correspondent that the case has already been reported to the police.

“I am sorry we cannot talk over the incident but we have just reported the case to the police and we have written our statement about it”, she said.

Confirming the incident, Femi Joseph, the Ondo state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Femi Joseph, said detectives have begun an investigations on the incident when contacted on Monday.

However, the body of the guard had been moved to the State specialists hospital in Akure by policemen from the Homicide department of the Ondo State Police Command.

