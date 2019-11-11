Measles: Edo Govt To Begin Second Dose Vaccination On Nov 14

The Edo State Government has concluded plans to commence the administration of the measles vaccine second dose (MCV2) for children between ages 15 to 23 months to reduce cases of infant mortality and morbidity in the state.

Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Imuwahen Mbarie, in a chat with journalists, said the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will on Thursday, 14th November 2019, flag-off the campaign at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Field, Benin City by 11 am.

She noted that the vaccination will take place in various health and outreach centres across the state, urging parents and caregivers to visit health centres closest to them and immunise their children.

Describing measles as the most infectious human disease, Mbarie said the second dose vaccination is necessary because a single dose vaccine at nine months of age is usually insufficient to achieve total immunity, thereby leading to periodic measles outbreak.

She said, “Measles is one of the most infectious human diseases and can cause serious illness, lifelong complications and death. The highly effective, safe and relatively inexpensive measles-containing vaccine (MCV) protects individuals from the infection, and their widespread use can completely stop the spread of the viruses in populations that achieve and maintain high levels of vaccination coverage.”

Mbarie continued, “Many Nigerian children miss the first dose of measles vaccine. Knowing that Nigeria has the highest number of children under one year that miss out on the first dose of the vaccine, it is very important to introduce MCV2 to reduce infant mortality and morbidity to its barest minimum.

“MCV2 is recommended to be administered in the 2nd year of life or at least one month after the first dose. The second dose of measles vaccination will be launched by Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday, 11 November 2019 and will be provided in the whole of Edo State to children aged 15 to 23 months. So, parents, guardians and caregivers should visit health centres closest to them and immunise their children to help the state government in the fight against the disease.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

