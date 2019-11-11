Mixed Reactions Trail AFN Technical Director’s Sack

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the sack of the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye by the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare.

Adeleye was removed following the report of the advisory committee on poor performance of team Nigeria at the recently concluded 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships (WAC), in Doha, Qatar.

LEADERSHIP Sports recalled that, Sunday Adeleye was elected into the board of AFN in 2017 and appointed as the technical director of the athletics body by the AFN president, Ibrahim Gusau.

According to the AFN constitution obtained by LEADERSHIP Sports, the article 10 of the constitution state that all disputes arising and related to the constitution shall be settled according to the provision of the constitution.

It reads, “In the case of dissolution, dispute, suspension and other sanctions on any AFN board member, the constitution states that all disputes arising and related to the constitution shall be settled according to the provision of the constitution”.

It further read that suspension and sanctions is to be conveyed by a letter from the AFN secretariat to the concerned state association or athlete.

On the issue of dissolution, article 10 sub-section 4, states that the AFN board may be dissolved by the pronouncement of the federal ministry of youth and sports at the expiration of four years of office in line with the Olympic circle.

“Any case which has not been provided for in the constitution shall be settled in first instance by the AFN council and at last resort by the congress”.

In article 8, subsection 6, the president of the federation has the power to appoint the coaches in charge of the technical management of the national teams.

However, this has raised hairs within the fraternity as questions have arisen seemingly based on the allotted powers of the minister to sack AFA director.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, former director of sports in Katsina State, Aliyu Kofar Sore, said the technical director was duly elected to board and not appointed by the ministry.

“How can the ministry sack the technical director of AFN who was elected but not selected or appointed by the ministry,” he inquired.

“Whatever was the outcome of the unbalanced committee appointed by the minister to investigate Doha fall-out, should have been referred to the AFN board, first. We expect the minister to handle the crisis in basketball and other sports federation with the same speed he handles this Doha matter.”

AFN board member, Prof Emmanuel Ojeme, also advised the ministry to develop strategies that would benefit the athletes and boost their performance at international events rather than crying foul over less performance.

Alluding to the existing constitutions of the sports federations, Emmanuel Zira stated, “The fact is that based on the constitution of the various federations, it is within the rights of the president to remove the TD, however the minister can recommend his removal but it is left for the president and the sitting board to take its stand.”

