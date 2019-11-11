NASC Commences Implementation Of SeedCodex To Check Fake Seeds

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) will commence the implementation of digital coding and labelling of certified seeds (SeedCodex) by the next planting season in 2020.

Speaking with some journalists in Abuja at the weekend, the director-general of NASC, Dr Olusegun Ojo, explained that the aim of the SeedCodex is to help farmers detect fake and adulterated seeds and partronise quality seeds for maximum yield and national food sufficiency.

According to him, the electronic verification and authentication system involves sending digital codes hidden under a scratchable veneer on the seed pack, to appropriate telephone line.

Ojo also explained that the introduction of technology into seed production and regulation will bring transparency into the seed supply chain and expose sharp practices by certified producers.

He said: ‘‘Section 19 of the Act makes it a criminal offence for any seeds dealer to market any seed in the country without certification by the Council. We regulate so as to introduce sanity into the system otherwise there will be a lot of confusion and farmers will not be protected.’’

He further explained that NASC was in partnership with various organisations state and non-state organisations to ensure that quality seeds are available to farmers. ‘‘Partnership is our key strategy for success. That is why we continue to partner with various organizations whether government, private, NGO, CBO, CSO, media etc, Financial institutions, Security agencies name it. We are open to work and collaborate with all to usher in quality seeds in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to Ojo, the Council had trained seed certification officers as well as inaugurated Seed Committees across the states and oriented the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) personnel for the purposes of ensuring that sub-standard seeds are eliminated in the seed industry.

He said: “We are currently making efforts to be a strong nation in the World Seed Partnership and that is why we are seriously doing all to become member of bodies such as the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plant (UPOV), the Seed Scheme of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the International Seed Federation (ISF), the Africa Seed Trade Association (AFSTA), AfricaSeeds etc.’’

