NCMM, Dream Hive Set To Digitised Nigerian Museums, Heritage Sites

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments in collaboration with Dream Hive Ltd, is set to create digital museums for the nation’s rich monuments, antiquities and heritage sites through Public-private partnership.

The digital museum is a museum exhibition platform that utilises computer, virtual reality gadgets and information technology, on which cultural vestiges and historical collections can be preserved and displayed in digital format.

Agreement for the project tagged “Nigeria Virtual Heritage Project” was signed by the two organisations at the NCMM headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Abdulkerim Oshioke Kadiri, Acting Director General of NCMM, who signed on behalf of the commission, said the initiative was to bring museums close to Nigerians and as well enable people round the world access them.

“The world has gone digital, and is moving ahead, so will must move on to enable Nigerians and people around the world visit our museums using Headset gadgets, computers, and even their phones from their homes.

“NCMM wants to put Nigerian museums on a top pedestrian in Africa museums and globally, as our artifacts, monuments and heritage sites are very rich and valued all over the world.

“We are partnering with Dream Hive, a private company that is visiting all our museums in the thirty six states of the federation to take digital images of our artifacts and monuments and natural heritage sites.

“We are starting with Lagos, Asaba, Benin and others among the 48 museums across Nigeria,” he said.

Arch. Oladimeji Obimakinde, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Hive Ltd, explained that the project will, among other things, help preserve Nigeria’s rich history and cultural heritage for younger generation who have gone digital.

He noted that many Nigerians seem to have little or no knowledge of the nation’s monuments, museums and heritage sites, which has made visits to these places declined over the years.

“This whole idea is geared towards first preserving our culture, and making it become an educational and entertainment tools.

“Our mandate is to preserve today for tomorrow, as we believe that our past should be well captured and kept so that those coming tomorrow can have access to it.

“The Nigeria Virtual Heritage Project is to capture all museums, monuments and heritage sites with virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to enable people have access to them from any part of the world.

“No matter how rich or poor you are, you can now take children on few trips without them leaving their schools, and this makes it a very useful educational tool,” he said.

Obimakinde further explained that the museums could also be recreated in miniature forms for tourists, who can visit them from their home.

He added that “in case there is physical damage to these heritages, they can be recreated because of this information we have in digital forms.”

He explained that that Virtual Reality (VR) mechanism and headsets would be mainly used in the Virtual Museum Project.

Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world, which can be applied for entertainment and educational purposes.

Standard VR systems use either virtual reality headsets or multi-projected environments to generate realistic images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a user’s physical presence in a virtual environment.

A person using virtual reality equipment is able to look around the artificial world, move around in it, and interact with virtual features or items.

The effect is commonly created by VR headsets consisting of a head-mounted display with a small screen in front of the eyes, but can also be created through specially designed rooms with multiple large screens.

