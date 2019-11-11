NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States

As part of measures for rapidly reducing the high rates of preventable maternal and child deaths in Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA has established state and local government emergency maternal and child health intervention centres in Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi and Katsina states.

The centres serve as state and LGA-based coordinating platforms for promoting awareness and community involvement in interventions to reduce maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

Earlier in April 2019, following the declaration of state of public health concern on maternal and child health, the Agency had established National Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre, NEMCHIC, to provide oversight on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition (RMNCAH + N) activities at primary healthcare and community levels.

The goal is to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths in Nigeria by 50 per cent in 2021.

The Agency’s Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed that the emergency maternal and child health intervention centres are to be established in all states and local government areas throughout the country, with priority on the worse performing states and LGAs.

According to Shuaib, “Nigeria currently ranks among the worst performing countries in the world on maternal and child health indices, with an estimated 145 women of reproductive age (15-45 years old) and 2300 under five year-old children dying every day from preventable pregnancy-related causes.”

