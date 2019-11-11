NEWS
Obaseki Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-El-Maulud
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged Muslims to emulate the good morals, and teachings of tolerance of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).
In a statement, Obaseki urged Muslim faithful to continue to show love and good neighbourliness espoused in Islam as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).
He urged them to commit themselves to the teachings of the prophet not just as a matter of religious obligation but a means to promote peaceful living in a multicultural society.
According to Obaseki, “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State and across Nigeria on this day set aside to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).”
He added, “This occasion, once again, reminds us all of the virtues of the Prophet, which we should emulate in advancing love, peace and progress of the state and country. Muslims constitute a major force for peace and progress wherever they may be, and we are glad that our Muslim brothers and sisters have been an integral part of our march to development in Edo State.”
He encouraged Muslims to continue to eschew acts and behaviours that undermine the unity and progress of the society, just as the Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) would, urging them to be good neighbours and enviable ambassadors of change.
The governor, however, expressed appreciation to Muslims for supporting his administration’s policies and programmes aimed at building a total society in Edo.
