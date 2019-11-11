Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention

Billionaire entrepreneur and executive chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, has donated N5 billion to Save the Children Charity to support its intervention in the insurgency ravaged North East zone.

The donation is arguably the largest individual contribution to charity in Nigeria’s history.

Otedola made the donation yesterday evening in Abuja at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom (UK)-based charity, which is the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo who was a special guest at the event commended Mr Otedola for donating the huge amount,saying it is the single largest donation to philanthropy in the country. He said by the gesture ,Otedola had further demonstrated his commitment to the poor and less privileged in the society,adding that North-East needs help. He also thanked DJ Cuppy for spearheading the initiative,saying that she was making impact in a very important way.

Cuppy Foundation is a non-profit organisation founded by the business mogul’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy).

Speaking at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, where he made the presentation, Otedola said that he has decided to devote the rest of his life to philanthropy in appreciation of what God has done for him.

He said: “God has been so kind to me in life and I feel highly privileged. The only way I can show my gratitude to him is to use my resources to support those who are underprivileged. This I intend to do for the rest of my life.

“In a world full of conflicts, diseases, calamities and inequality; we all need to show the milk of human kindness, to reach out and comfort the sick and give a helping hand to the weak,” Otedola said.

Otedola, a renowned philanthropist, and arguably the richest person in the South West part of the country, has in the past donated to good causes.

In 2005, he instituted a N200 million scholarship for Lagos State undergraduates, the same year he donated N300 million for the completion of the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

He, at various times, donated N100 million to the Lagos State College of Primary Education, N100 million to the Central Mosque, Ilorin (Kwara State), and N100 million to the University of Port Harcourt (Rivers State).

He has committed to building and donating a faculty of engineering valued at N2 billion to the Augustine University in his hometown, Epe (Lagos State).

Recently, he made life-saving interventions by footing the medical bills of Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of the Super Eagles; Peter Fregene, former international goalkeeper; Majek Fashek, celebrated reggae artiste; as well as Sadiq Daba and Victor Olaotan, veteran actors.

DJ Cuppy (his daughter) is a Board Ambassador for Save the Children and a member of the organisation’s Africa Advisory Board.

In her remarks, she said that it was an emotional night for her to see people from all over the world to attend the inaugural gala night, adding that “I stand before you with a big vision for our country and the less privileged. I founded the Cuppy Foundation to give to the less privileged in our society and for people living with disability. The idea for this gala came two months ago, when I visited Maiduguri, Borno State and met a sick girl that urgently needed blood transfusion.

“There were many unfortunate children like that. Some were even unlucky and they died. The experience was shocking for me. My heart broke. Since then, my determination to serve the Nigerian children has been ingrained. I need help from you in fulfilling my calling, not just as a DJ, but as a philanthropist,” she stated.

The event was designed to focus on conversations based around some of Save the Children’s initiatives such as bettering the lives of children in Nigeria who are in conflict and also tackling malnutrition.

The gala featured various segments including an auction packed with unique items, a cocktail reception, and a private dinner with special performances.

“This is just a start in driving awareness and creating change for our precious Nigerian children. Save the Children believes that children are our future – they are, and the future is now.” DJ stated in her remarks.

The Cuppy Foundation aims to tackle issues surrounding young females, education for girls, and persons with disabilities (minorities). It was borne out of a passion deep within her founder to give individuals who have been forgotten and relegated to the background of society a chance at building the life they desire, a chance that every individual on earth deserves.

Save the Children was established in the UK in 1919 in order to improve the lives of children through better education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts.

The organisation operates in over 120 countries around the world. Save the Children is working in Nigeria because one in five children in the country dies before his or her fifth birthday. About 40 per cent of children miss out on school and have to work to survive while nearly two million children have lost one or both parents to an AIDS-related disease.

Among the dignitaries of the well-attended event was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who led the pack, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, African richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, managing director of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, state governors, and ministers.

