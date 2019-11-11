NEWS
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
In a personally signed letter, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on his 65th birthday, November 11, 2019.
The president in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina said; “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock 65 years of age in good health. I am glad that you have remained faithful and true to your callings particularly as a pastor and preacher, contributing to pointing people to God’s kingdom, teaching them on how to get there, and live acceptable lives before God.
“We have shared ideas on how to engender a better country, and formed a tag team for political power. May the ideas germinate fully, proliferate and give us the country of our dreams.
“As you turn 65, I pray that your indomitable spirit will continue to point Nigeria to all that is noble and just. I wish you longer life in good health and strength.’’
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl