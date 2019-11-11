PMB Mourns ‘Indomitable’ Tam David-West

President Muhammadu Buhari has expresses deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, a man he usually calls “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing. He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

“He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own,” says President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina of the academic, author of many books, and social critic.

He commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

President Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

