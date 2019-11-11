Tam David-West Passes On At 83

Renowned professor of virology, activist and former minister of petroleum, Tamuno David-West is dead.

He passed on Monday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at the age of 83 years.

David-West was born in Buguma, Kalabari, Rivers State.

He worked as lecturer and became a professor at the University of Ibadan where he lived and died. He joined the university in 1969 and became professor of virology in 1975.

David-West served in Nigerian government as commissioner for education and a member of the Executive Council of Rivers State from 1975 to 1979.

He was a member of the 50-person Constitution Drafting Committee for the Federal Military Government in 1979.

He served as federal minister of petroleum and energy under General Muhammadu Buhari from 1984 to 1985 and as minister of mines, power, and steel under General Ibrahim Babangida in 1986.

He was eventually removed as minister and arrested by the Babangida regime for allegedly contributing to the economic adversity of the country. He was discharged and acquitted of these charges by Nigeria’s Special Appeal Court on 8 August 1991.

A strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, David-West will be remembered for his strong views on national issues and how he brought historical perspectives to proffer solutions to national crises.

