NEWS
With Tam David-West Demise, Nigeria Has Lost A Progressive Voice ― APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the death of Professor Tam David-West.
The party described Professor Tam David-West as a social critic who spoke truth to power.
The ruling party in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu described the exit of the late Professor of Virology as a great loss to the progressive camp in Nigeria.
“An erudite scholar, the late Tam David-West always held our leaders to account on issues of good governance,” the party noted.
The APC recalled “his strong advocacy for oil sector reforms, particularly the passage of a mutually-beneficial Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), fixing moribund refineries and ending the fuel subsidy racket that was a drainpipe on the country’s resources before the advent of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
“While the death of the late patriot is painful and a sad loss, we take solace with the fact that he lived an accomplished and impactful life. In death, we remember and celebrate a man who served the country diligently and championed the cause of the poor and underprivileged.”
The party in the statement further condoled with the late Tam David-West family members, friends, colleagues, the people and government of Rivers State and “pray the Almighty God gives them the strength to bear the loss.”
