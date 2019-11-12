Add Value To Your Communities, Fayemi Charges Appointees

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged his appointees to ensure they make appreciable impact in the lives of the people in their immediate environment in addition to discharging their official assignments effectively.

He also urged them to see themselves as representatives of their various communities in government.

The governor gave the charge in Ikogosi Ekiti at a retreat organized for all the Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants serving in different capacities in the government, adding that his administration is doing everything necessary to ensure that the appointees function effectively and efficiently.

Fayemi who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji enjoined the appointees to perform and deliver on their respective mandates.

He urged them to keep themselves abreast of the agenda of government and key into the various programmes that are aimed making life better for all Ekiti people.

“You were appointed in various capacities from diverse walks of life across all the local government areas in the State; each with different background, profession, skills and intellectual capacity to assist in the smooth running of the administration.

‘’It is expedient therefore to familiarize you with the 5-pillar restoration agenda of the government to ensure a smooth and cordial working relationship for the overall success of the administration and the benefit of our people who entrusted the management of their commonwealth in our care”, the governor said.

According to Fayemi, the retreat was designed to properly align the participants’ orientations with the current thinking of government; to train them on citizens’ relationship management and to train them on service delivery and performance, management among other set goals.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief of Staff, Hon Biodun Omoleye said the people’s expectations about the government are high especially now that they have chosen “high degree of integrity rather than the perishables and worthless Greek gifts” hence the appointees must rise to the task of being Fayemi’s good ambassadors in their communities.

Omoleye said the retreat would be used to right the wrongs and send strong signals that the body of SSAs/SAs are ready to impact positively on the lives of Ekiti people.

Omoleye urged them to take advantage of the retreat to equip themselves and enhance their capacity for optimal performance at their various duty posts.

Highlights of the two-day retreat include presentations on Effective Service Delivery, Communication and Branding Policy of government, Prudency in government; time management and protocol.

