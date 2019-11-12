NEWS
Alaghodaro 2019: My Reforms, People-Oriented Policies Earn Me A Second Term, Says Obaseki
…assures investors, devt partners, others of safe, conducive business environment
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the far-reaching reforms and people-oriented policies that have changed the fortunes of the state and restored hope to the people, are among the many reasons that would earn him a second term in office.
Governor Obaseki said this at the Alaghodaro 2019 Summit held in Benin City, the Edo State capital, to celebrate his third year in office.
Obaseki said, “In spite of the very difficult and uncertain political environment in which we have operated in the last one year, we are grateful to God that we are able to achieve all these successes recorded, particularly engendering hope in the youths and people of Edo State by showing them pathways to fulfilling and successful lives.
“Next year is an election year in Edo State. Despite the anxieties associated with the forthcoming elections, I want to assure you, our partners and other would-be investors, that because of the foundational and fundamental reforms, which we have undertaken that are very popular with our people, the chances of continuity of these policies and programmes are very high. We therefore encourage you to continue with your various investment programs.”
The governor continued, “In the last three years, we have been guided and governed by certain key values and tenets such as accountability, transparency, and probity in the conduct of state matters. This may not have gone well with few actors in our society. Today we can boldly tell you that when we came to office, the total revenues by all local governments in the state was N31 million monthly, but as at October 2019, we stood at a monthly revenue of N205 million. We are not there yet because there is still room for improvements. We will continue to grow.
“After three years in office, we have established credibility, not only with our civil servants, retirees, and contractors, but we have continued to promote reliability in the flow of services and commercial transactions. This is the basic minimum expectation that we have set for ourselves so that we can build on the fundamental reforms, which we embarked upon to transform Edo into a predominantly private sector driven economy, capable of creating jobs, improving the quality of lives and reducing insecurity.”
Chairman, Alaghodaro: Edo Summit, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said that the event was organised for communicating and reviewing the progress recorded by the Governor Obaseki-led administration in Edo State.
Noting that the government has recorded impressive achievements to place the state on the path of growth, he said, “We have done a lot in the education sector, so much so that people from different parts of the world are coming to learn from us in Edo State. The achievements are visible in basic education, health and industrial sectors.”
