Bayelsa: Act Quickly On Court Ruling, Secondus Tells INEC

***says involvement of military destroying the nation’s image

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to act quickly on the Abuja High Court ruling disqualifying the deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bishop Degi by invoking the relevant sections of the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Secondus said that a gubernatorial candidate without a deputy cannot stand on one leg and walking into election and should be quickly disqualified immediately.

According to a statement from his media office the national chairman said that what court ruling means is that APC has no validly nominated candidate for the November 16 governorship election as the law requirement on this is clear as he urges the Electoral Commission to do the needful by disqualifying APC candidate in the race as he cannot stand alone nor replace at this time.

Secondus said that what is happening with APC in Bayelsa obtains when desperadoes chase power without any clear vision and love to serve the people.

He also took a swipe at the attitude of the military in the two states of Kogi and Bayelsa ahead of the November 16 and said the image of the country before the global democracies is being damaged.

The National Chairman then advised the military to stay away and not do anything that will further endanger the reputation of the nation’s military.

“You are supposed to be apolitical and neutral established to protect the country and its citizens all the time and not government in power at a time

