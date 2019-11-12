POLITICS
Bayelsa Poll: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Over False Information
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, disqualified the Deputy Governorship Candidate, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, over false information given in his CF0001 Form submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Nov. 16 election.
Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, said Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in relation to his educational qualifications and went ahead to depose to an affidavit to correct the discrepancies.
The judge held that all his documents bore different names.
Justice Ekwo, therefore, disqualified him on the ground that he provided false information to the electoral umpire to stand for the election.
It was gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had sued the Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, David Lyon; his deputy, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of Degi-Eremienyo.
The court granted the prayers as canvassed. (NAN)
