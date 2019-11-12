Being Successful As Entertainment Entrepreneur, Next Level For Me Is Music– Yung Miraboi Mark

After a lot of breakthroughs in the Nigerian entertainment industry, young Nigerian entrepreneur, Miracle Kelechi Chike well known on the social media as Yung Miraboi Mark says he has made pretty good impact in the entertainment industry, boasting that the next big thing for him to do now is move to the next, which may entail stepping out from behind scene to the full glare of the limelight. In an interview with SAMUEL ABULUDE, the young man explained how he started his budding career and gave an insight into his early life.

“Growing up wasn’t easy for me though, I had to do a lot of hard, odd jobs just to survive despite the fact that my parents did their very best to give me a good life and support my endeavours”.

“I grew up in Ojo local government area of Lagos State from a medium class family but I never depended on anyone, rather kept on doing what’s right and good to be noticed in the industry,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “The passion for being an entrepreneur came from the influence of so many people I have worked with in the Nigerian entertainment industry and I think I will be going into music in the future from the way I’m seeing things and listening to so many lovely beats. So, I think I can be called an entrepreneur and a musician because being an entrepreneur has given me a credible background and I have known lot of notable people like me. So, I look forward to the music outcome,”

The young entrepreneur who resides in Lagos but hails from Abia said he believes music is not for everyone but upholds that music has always been a part of him.

“There’s is time for everything and I believe music is not for everyone at the same time but I see myself beyond that and I feel good about doing music soon,” he quipped.

Miracle Kelechi Chike has made a mark for himself not only as an entrepreneur but also as an artiste manager and media PR entertainment consultant.

