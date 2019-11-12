‘Border Closure Negates International Treaties’

Former provost marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) has faulted the continued closure of Nigerian borders saying the action negates several international treaties that Nigeria is signatory to. He said what was needed was proper and efficient policing of the borders.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Benin City, Ikponmwen also frowned at the notion that President Muhammadu Buhari could govern from anywhere adding that his decision not to handover to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo negates the spirit and letters of the Nigerian constitution.

He said that there was the urgent need for the Customs and Immigration Services to wake to their principal responsibilities of manning the over one thousand porous borders with neighbouring countries to checkmate the observable lapses and excesses of criminal elements and their collaborators.

He cautioned that the porosity of the country’s borders in both Southern and Northern states are inexcusable as the executive arm of government has shown much ineptitude and corruption on many places.

He said, “Border closure is evident of ineptitude, incompetence and corruption of Nigeria Customs and Immigration Service, pointing inevitably to government’s lack of political will to tackle problems frontally. There is no advantage government making more money when the already impoverished Nigerians are delving into greater hunger, poverty and suffering from day to day. Our border closure negates the concept of free trade, free movement of people of the ECOWAS region and African Free Trade Treaty (AFT) agreement, both of which the country is signatories.

“The promotion of free movement of persons and goods as well as use of common currency among ECOWAS states have become some of the central issues within the community that being so, outright closure of borders inhibiting trade and movement becomes a negation of the treaty that has since been acclaimed an asset to the West African sub region for nearly half a century.”

“The problem of Nigeria therefore is more of ineffective manning of our borders which brings up issues of corruption and inefficiency of our Security operatives especially the customs and immigration services.

“Border closure, therefore, does not provide solution to the plight of our people, it does not even help in improving the revenues otherwise accruable to government purse, instead security operatives and criminal minded people including smugglers are getting richer by the day,” he said.

