BUSINESS
Chevron Restates Commitment To Enhancing Education In Nigeria
Chevron Nigeria Limited and its joint venture, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC have restated their commitment to promoting education in the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which has heightened over the years.
Speaking at the Art Exhibition and Price -Giving ceremony for the Nigerian Secondary Schools in Lagos, chairman and managing director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Jeff Ewing, said the competition was conceived in 2005 by NNPC/CNL Joint Venture in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.
Ewing stated that the competition now in its 14 series, is consistently supported by the JV partners because they genuinely value the steady commitment of the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to this project over the years.
“The National Art Competition is aimed at promoting and fostering creativity in the Nigerian children by spurring their interests in creative art and equipping them for the workplace and the future, the MD said adding, For us, the art competition is an enduring investment in education that enables students to think outside the box, move beyond boundaries and seek different ways to proffer solutions.
“It is also, an investment that is aimed at improving the lives of our young stars. That is why, we reward our champions with a full scholarship package to encourage them to keep excelling in their chosen academic field.
We believe this is one way to ensure a better society.”
He described art as a delightful means of self-expression, a window into the human mind that grants us access to abstract expressions of human thoughts impressed upon canvas and various forms of art.
