Climate Change: Youths Curate Ideas For Mitigation

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change are manifesting in the entire globe and particularly in Africa, which is one of the most vulnerable continents.

Nigeria has its own share of the associated consequences of this challenge. In the dry lands of the country, especially the northern region, the livelihoods of over 40 million people are threatened by land degradation and desertification, thus raising the specter of food insecurity and spurring deadly conflicts between farmers and herders over use of dwindling natural resources.

There is increased evidence of the significant financial resources, technological support, and investment in institutional and capacity development needed to address climate risk, build adaptive capacity and implement robust adaptive strategies.

To address the challenges of climate change in Nigeria, the Federal Government, in its drive to engage the youths, hosted a regional youth roundtable on climate action to unlock youth innovativeness in the country’s climate action in August. The regional hub held in the six geo-political zones of the country, namely South West, Ibadan, Oyo State; North West, Kano, Kano State; South East, Owerri, Imo State; North Central, Lafia, Nasarawa State; North East, Gombe, Gombe State and South South, Port Harcourt, Rivers State respectively was aimed at ensuring young people are actively engaged and integrated in taking action on climate change.

The hub convened by the Department of Climate Change (DCC), a parastatal under the Ministry of Environment in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had 60 youths participating in each zone, and was coordinated by three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), Talentplus Initiative and Health of Mother Earth Foundation.

To further fine-tune and curate ideas collated at the regional youth climate innovation hub, the climate change department in partnership with the UNDP convened a regional youth climate innovation boot-camp programme.

Giving the rationale for the praogramme, the head of sustainable development unit, UNDP, Mr Muyiwa Odele, said the boot-camp was to curate harvested ideas and galvanize them into green and bankable projects/programmes toward low carbon development pathway and job creation in the country, adding the refined ideas would be perused at the national innovation hub to be convened in Abuja.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP at the week-long boot-camp facilitated by the Civic Innovation Lab in Port Harcourt (south south), the director of the Department of Climate Change, Dr Yerima Tarfa, said the camp running concurrently in the six geo-political zones of the country was to train 20 participants drawn from the 60 at the regional hubs and teach them to turn the ideas harvested to be ready to implement bankable projects.

Tarfa represented by the scientific officer at the department, Mrs Dolapo John, said the national hub which would have relevant ministries, development partners and other stakeholders in attendance had the objective to pick out bankable projects, get grants and have government adopt some of the ideas for further implementation.

“It has two segments, the day 1 is for the innovators to come together and brainstorm, while the day 2 will be the high level segment of the national hub where we have stakeholders and ministers from relevant ministries listen to these young people pitch their ideas. We are hopeful development partners, banks, the government will look at these projects and possibly provide grants or fund them while the government will adopt some and mainstream them,” he added.

Earlier, the meeting’s coordinator, HOMEF director, Rev Nnimmo Bassey, said the boot-camp was convened because of the need to further refine the innovative ideas harvested during the youth hubs and make them more actionable to achieve the nation’s nationally determined contributions (NDC).

He stated that the essential ideas which would be harvested from about 120 participants from all the regions would be presented at the national hub to get government buy in both at the federal, state and local levels

“All the ideas they have are essential but the key ones would go to the centre, then government may pick one, two or more to implement. The state governments may also buy in, development partners may also come in. So, it is conceivable that some of these ideas they are bringing up may lead to some big things in which case the youth would play a key role in the implementation process and that could mean the start of anything. You cannot really predict what may happen,” he added.

Bassey, who described the youth as respected colleagues in finding solutions to climate crisis, said the organization would always be proud of their successes as they continue to take actions, even as he thanked the Department of Climate Change and UNDP Nigeria for making the innovation hub and boot-camp possible.

In her remarks, the facilitator, Civic Innovation Lab, Cheryl Obiakpani, said the boot-camp training was to equip the young people to get their business ideas or project plans ready for them to be able to pitch for climate finance.

Giving his take home from the training, a participant from Akwa Ibom, Dorcas Bennie, said, “climate change is part of us, as humans our activities influence the climate, our environment. For instance, bush burning, indiscriminate waste disposal, behavioral change will go a long way in helping us mitigate these negative trends and have a healthier society.”

She urged government to pick up the ideas and not abandon them, but instead should incubate them.

“Youths can be engaged in so many ways, one of the ways is bringing them together, bringing intellectual people with different ideas from different regions together to brainstorm and the ideas harvested turned to government for further implementation,” she added.

Similarly, a participant from Bayelsa, Monday Goodluck-Ayebanoa, said the training was an eye opener to the climate change going on in the country.

“This kind of engagement would help curb environmental pollutions such as waterways waste disposal responsible for most marine accidents, pipeline vandalization responsible for emissions. This programme has not only equipped us on how to pitch our green climate ideas to get grants and funds, it has also equipped us on how to senisitise people on steps to take to mitigate negative effects of climate change,” he added.

