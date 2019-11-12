Cooperatives: Minister Designates FMBN As Focal Agency

In a bid to facilitate the provision of housing to low and medium income earners, the minister of Works & Housing, Babatunde Fashola has designated the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as the focal agency that would fully implement the registration of formal and informal sector into Cooperative societies for easy access to home ownership.

He stated this in Abuja at the 8th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development with the theme,” Housing Development and Consumer Credit as Strategies for National Prosperity”.

Fashola disclosed that FMBN is the ministry’s parastatal for providing construction and acquisition finance, saying that federal government has resolved to use cooperatives as the vehicle to achieve more construction in many states in order to expand the scale of construction, and maximize the scale of opportunities.

According to him, “What we see is that cooperatives have been successful in transportation, agriculture, trades and markets and among artisans; we think it can be successful in delivering large scale affordable housing if cooperatives acquire their own land, design what they want to build, get state urban planning approval, and federal government will give them loans through FMBN to construct their own homes”.

This he described as the ministry’s vision for enabling access to housing and consumer credit (loans) through construction, even as he urged Nigerians to utilise the opportunities in Cooperatives to own lands and contribute to the National Housing Fund (NHF).

He listed other policies and programmes such as the issuance of backlog of certificates of occupancy and consent to land transactions to 3,000 and 1,708 beneficiaries respectively.

The minister hinted that the initiative strengthened and supported access to credit and also contributed to improving value of land by 30 to 40 percent, describing it as asset value contribution towards the prosperity ladder.

On slum upgrade, he stated that the project is undertaken through the Urban Development department of the ministry, adding that it’s another means of improving the quality of lives of Nigerians by moving them out of poverty.

“Every completed project not only renews the environment, replaces squalor with service, but it also improves the rental income to house owners and capital value of their property”, he concluded.

