End Extrajudicial Killings

One can hardly turn the pages of the newspaper without reading an account of how security men trained and armed with public funds turned their the guns on defenceless citizens and dispatched them to the world beyond without any qualms.

The case of four policemen that killed two suspected phone thieves at Igando area of Lagos State a few months ago readily comes to mind largely because their actions were recorded on tape and up-loaded on social media.

According to the account, the four cops, Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sgt Olaniyi Solomon, Sgt Sunday Solomon and Constable Aliyu Mukaila , who were responding to a distress call to apprehend criminals who allegedly tricked victims with sale offers over the internet only to rob them when they come to make the transaction at gunpoint, duly arrested the suspects, Ogheneovo Ebobo, Segun Sholaja, and a third unidentified man, and proceeded to execute them summarily in the full glare of onlookers. From the statements the policemen made in the video clip, it showed that the police took pleasure in killing the suspects, an indication that it was not the first time the cops were involved in something like that.

After the initial, and unfortunate, decision by the Lagos Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) to give the killer-cops a clean bill of health, saying they had no case to answer as the incident resulted from an exchange of gunfire between the policemen and the suspects, the outrage that followed the viral vid-eo clip and petition by the families of the victims forced the Lagos State Command into action. It went ahead to arrest the four affected policemen, dismissed them after orderly room trial and began their prosecution.

Earlier In 2015 in Cross River State, about 14 policemen were implicated in the extrajudicial murder of one Derek Maurice Ben and six other persons, who they branded robbers, killed them and sold their bodies to the Anatomy Department of the University of Calabar. The affected policemen have been dismissed from service and some of them have been convicted of murder and at different stages of answering to justice.

Last year, there was an intense campaign on the social media with the hashtag:#ENDSARS, following national outcry from Nigerians who accused policemen deployed in the special anti-robbery squads (SARS) of unspeakable brutality, extrajudicial killings and other acts of lawlessness against suspects. The outrage forced the police authorities into pledging to undertake stringent reforms of the special squads in order to align its operations with the stated objectives of fighting armed robbers.

Apart from extrajudicial killings, there are also many reported cases of policemen and other security agents shooting unarmed citizens to settle quarrels and using excessive force to quell demonstra-tions, leading to avoidable deaths. Often, the authorities try to justify the illegal actions of its officers or give out false statements denying its men had done any wrong.

It is noteworthy that extrajudicial killings are not restricted to policemen alone. Some errant soldiers have also been indicted. A celebrated case is the recent killing of three policemen and their civilian counterpart in Taraba State who were on a special mission to arrest a high profile kidnap suspect, Hamisu Bala, popularly called Wadume, by soldiers who later released the suspect. Even though the soldiers claimed they mistook the police team for kidnappers, reports showed they shot the police-men at close range instead of arresting them for questioning. Later, a case of collusion between Wadume and some security agents was revealed.

In August, soldiers on reprisal mission were alleged to have killed three villagers in Isheri Olofin com-munity of Ogun State after a local festival turned violent. One of the victims was said to have been shot when he was seeking medical attention at a hospital by a soldier who recognised him during the fracas.

The policemen who execute suspects are even worse offenders that those they kill. The suspected Lagos phone thieves committed theft or armed robbery, but the policemen committed murder.

As a newspaper we align ourselves with the police authorities in Lagos and Cross River States who promptly dismissed the indicted security men and prosecuted them according to the law.

The Lagos State police authority publicly condemned the four policemen for going ahead to kill the suspects they had arrested instead of bringing them to the station for due process of investigation and prosecution, saying their action fell far short of professional code of conduct.

The armed forces must continually educate and re-educate their personnel about the need to adopt professional ethics in their operations no matter the level of provocation.

Those who take pleasure in killing suspects should be identified, isolated and dealt with according to the law. By so doing, the security forces can retain the trust of the public which is crucial to the success of its operations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

